Seattle Shooting Leaves 1 Hospitalized, Multiple People Detained or Arrested

Seattle, WA: A shooting occurred after a dispute between partygoers early Sunday morning, July 10, around 2:00 a.m. near Ricks strip club on the 11300 block of Lake City Way NE in the city of Seattle. Multiple caliber rounds were fired striking one person.

Steve Hickey / KNN

The shooters returned to the party in an apartment on 115th Street after the shooting, turned off the lights and locked the doors in an attempt to thwart law enforcement.

Seattle Police mobilized a large response spanning blocks of the crime scene, and emptied the apartment where the party had originated. Many people were detained and arrests were made.

The wounded victim was transported in unknown condition by ambulance to a local hospital.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

