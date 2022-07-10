ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Video: Tyrann Mathieu holds 5th Annual Heart of a Badger Youth Skills Camp

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9fn9_0gb2PqM000

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu held his 5th Annual Heart of a Badger Youth Skills Camp earlier today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie.

“I think the biggest thing, obviously is teaching these kids how to practice, how to listen to instructions, and from there it’s all about having fun,” says New Orleans Saints Safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The former St. Augustine and LSU standout held today’s camp to establish a football training foundation for 300 area youth.

Mathieu last held his annual camp in 2019 before the pandemic.

“I’m just really glad to be back in front of the kids. Obviously, it has been a couple of years that we haven’t had the camp. This is kind of the first one since everything kind of went down,” says Mathieu.

“I think that a lot of kids that follow my foundation, this is like the thing that they look forward too. I know a lot of them are going to be happy, excited. I’m just happy to be back in front of them,” added Mathieu.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Are the Saints a super bowl-caliber team?

The 2022 NFL regular season is quickly approaching, inching closer to the Hall of Fame Game on August 4. As the New Orleans Saints prepare for the start of training camp, fans are looking to find what makes this team a high potential one. There’s only a few more Sundays before the Caesars Superdome becomes ecstatic and the excitement starts. The question on Saints fans remains the same: will they make it back to the Super Bowl? And if so, when?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Metairie, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
247Sports

Early prediction on LSU football's opener against Florida State

It might be hard to believe but the Brian Kelly era of LSU football is nearly six weeks away. While there’s plenty of time to figure out some of the most intriguing questions facing this 2022 Tigers’ roster, those six week will certainly run by with relative ease, leading up to the Sept. 4 matchup against Florida State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years. However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward. ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown." Moss reportedly...
NFL
WGNO

Man fatally shoots cousin over a shower in Parkway Village, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following an altercation over a shower in the Parkway Village neighborhood. The incident occured on June 10 when a man contacted Memphis Police after his roommate, Alexander Gibbs, had been shot in the upstairs bedroom at an apartment on the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court. The man said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Badger#Football Training#Streaming Video#American Football#New Orleans Saints#Lsu#Nexstar Media Inc
WGNO

UPDATE: Authorities release more information about the ‘Person of Interest’ on Lea Joyner Bridge, suspect and victim identified

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — On July 8, 2022, at approximately 4:41 AM, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call from a family member of 25-year-old Jarvis D. Taylor, stating that Taylor allegedly killed his girlfriend at a residence on the 300 block of Woodale Drive in […]
MONROE, LA
WGNO

Slidell Police: Two caught on camera ‘celebrating Independence Day’ with gunfire

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Two men are behind bars on the North Shore after detectives say they claimed to be celebrating Independence Day by aimlessly firing shots into the air. Check out the surveillance video submitted to us by the Slidell Police Department. You can see two people emerge from the right side of the screen and hear what police say is the sound of gunshots being fired into the air.
SLIDELL, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
WGNO

UPDATE: 63-year-old woman shot during celebration of life ceremony

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— More information has been released following a shooting in the Ninth Ward on Tuesday afternoon. The New Orleans Police Department was staged at an active crime scene around 4 for what witnesses say were multiple shots fired and at least one person injured. At the time, police would not confirm what happened.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Zion Williamson Shirt Going Viral: NBA World Reacts

After missing the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, Zion Williamson is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court this coming season. But this week he went viral for a more playful reason. During a recent Summer League game, Zion was chilling on the sidelines wearing a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy