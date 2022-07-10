ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Cross Country Schedule Released for 2022 Season

By Chessa Bouche
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — The 2022 schedule for the LSU Cross Country team has been released, with the Tigers scheduled for four regular-season meets beginning on Sept. 2. “We will use September to get us ready for the championship meets...

www.brproud.com

brproud.com

LSU names VP of Inclusion, Civil Rights & Title IX

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new vice president of Inclusion, Civil Rights & Title IX at Louisiana State University was named Wednesday. "We are pleased to welcome Todd Manuel to the LSU leadership team," said LSU President Dr. William Tate. "He has a strong background in diversity, equity and inclusion, along with a legal knowledge to understand and interpret Title IX laws and policies to better help our students, faculty and staff. Todd brings the leadership and experience needed to build a true national model for an integrated approach for inclusion, civil rights and Title IX. Moreover, his approach aligns with supporting a healthy community."
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU’s Lisa Gunnarsson named a NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Track and Field's Lisa Gunnarsson was selected by the NCAA as a nominee for the 2022 Woman of the Year award. The two-time NCAA champion broke the school record for the pole vault earlier this year, and she recently concluded her LSU career with a third-place finish at the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Ore.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Mayor Teedy has a new boyfriend.

Our favorite mayor allegedly has a new boo thang. His name is Gilbert Jackson, entrepreneur, CEO, and felon. It is rumored that Teedy’s husband has kicked her out of the house for drinking and sleeping around with Mr. Gilbert. Gilbert is quite the catch and has an impressive political...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle hits Chicken Salad Chick location in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle has run into a local restaurant on Thursday morning. A blue Chevrolet Camaro appears to have hit a Chicken Salad Chick located at 801 Frogmore Dr. According to the The Baton Rouge Police Department, “the driver possibly had a seizure.”. Emergency...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Snag a free Subway sandwich Tuesday, July 12

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Subway wants more customers to “eat fresh” by trying all 12 of the brand new sandwiches comprising the restaurant’s new ‘Subway Series.’. In hopes of garnering interest in the new offer, Subway restaurants across the nation will be giving away...
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Ncaa Championships#Lsu Athletics#The Lsu Cross Country#Tigers#The Lsu Invitational#Oxford#Watts Xc Course#The Ncaa Championships
brproud.com

LIST: live music shows this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Looking to hang out and listen to some live music this weekend? Here’s a list of live showings this weekend around East Baton Rouge. The Florida Street Blowhards will be performing live from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Curbside, 4158 Government St. HRZ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

OLOL Children’s Hospital earns record raffle amount

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) earned a record contribution from a yearly raffle they created to benefit children’s health services. This year alone the “Driving the Future” Lexus raffle campaign earned $1.2 million. 2022 makes the twelfth year of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Some Entergy customers see bills double in June

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Some Entergy customers say they are paying too much this summer. A month ago, the company warned customers to prepare for higher summer bills. Amber Jones lives in West Baton Rouge Parish, she says her Entergy bill has doubled in the past few months.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: Congestion on I-12 West at Holden now cleared

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – As of 7:45 p.m. Wednesday (July 13) evening, officials say congestion on I-12 West near Holden has cleared. Earlier in the evening, around 7 p.m., the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) noted that traffic along I-12 West near Holden was backed up for about two miles due to an unspecified incident in the area.
HOLDEN, LA
brproud.com

Tuesday Morning: More storms and strong heat today; flood concerns through mid-week

Today: This morning should remain dry before scattered showers & thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and last until the early evening. About 40% of the area will get some more rain today. Highs should reach the mid-90s with heat index values topping near 110 degrees for some area. Due to the stronger heat, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parishes in and between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid-70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Congestion along I-110 North near Airline

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge are reporting severe traffic congestion and blockage along I-110 North Wednesday (July 13) afternoon. As of 4:30 p.m., authorities say traffic is backed up along I-120 North near Airline and Hwy. 19. Area drivers may want to use caution or...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Two crashes along I-10 Wednesday afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two Wednesday (July 13) afternoon crashes appear to be causing slowdowns along I-10 East and West. One crash reportedly occurred along I-10 East at the College Drive exit around 2 p.m. Sources say the second crash happened on I-10 West at the Acadian Thruway...
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 7/4 to 7/10

BOND REVOKED – BOND REVOKED. 14:108 – RESISTING AN OFFICER (MISD) BROWN, JASON 38 12349 HOMEPORT DR, MAUREPAS, LA 70449. HALEY, HERNANDO 43 3502 RED BUD LN, SHREVEPORT, LA 71104. CCRP ART 575 – FUGITIVE. LEWIS, DONALD SR 44 2086 CHURCH LN, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:43.1 –...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

Community Policy