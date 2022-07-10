Cross Country Schedule Released for 2022 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new vice president of Inclusion, Civil Rights & Title IX at Louisiana State University was named Wednesday. “We are pleased to welcome Todd Manuel to the LSU leadership team,” said LSU President Dr. William Tate. “He has a strong background in diversity, equity and inclusion, along with a legal knowledge to understand and interpret Title IX laws and policies to better help our students, faculty and staff. Todd brings the leadership and experience needed to build a true national model for an integrated approach for inclusion, civil rights and Title IX. Moreover, his approach aligns with supporting a healthy community.”
