Cross Country Schedule Released for 2022 Season

Today: This morning should remain dry before scattered showers & thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and last until the early evening. About 40% of the area will get some more rain today. Highs should reach the mid-90s with heat index values topping near 110 degrees for some area. Due to the stronger heat, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for parishes in and between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Tonight, lows will dip into the mid-70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO