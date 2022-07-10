Cold case: Police continue hunt for killer 10 years after NJ high school graduate’s death

Amber Duncan-Wilson (Union County Prosecutor’s Office)

LINDEN, NJ (PIX11) — Ten years ago, a teen who’d just graduated from high school was gunned down during a robbery in Linden, New Jersey. Police asked for help on Friday in finding answers in 18 –year-old Amber Duncan-Wilson’s death.

Wilson was walking from a local Dunkin’ Donuts with a friend when she was approached on the 500 block of Hussa Street by a robber on July 9, 2012, prosecutors said. She was fatally shot.

“Ms. Wilson was a young, ambitious woman, who had a meaningful life ahead of her,” Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said. “Sadly, that life was senselessly lost at such a young age and we remain as firmly committed today as we did 10 years ago in finding this cold-blooded killer and to bringing justice for her and her loved ones.”

There’s a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest an indictment.

People with information are are urged to contact the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542. Anyone with information can anonymously phone in tips to Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or online at www.uctip.org.