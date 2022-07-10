ANOTHER SPLENDORA DRUG BUST OF I-69

On May 26, 2020, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager Greg Long from Precinct 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during a routine inspection. The bleachers are used by family and friends to cheer up one of the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. Long spotted some of the planks in the backyard. Long notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was Memorial Day weekend and a deputy came out and took a report and advised it would be turned over to the Detective Division. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Long discovered the planks that had been in the backyard were now gone. Long then notified Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. Precinct 4 Detectives worked the scene, interviewing nearby residents, and also focusing on what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt from where the bleachers were stolen from and taken to. Intel during the investigation led Detectives to a scrap yard where the bleachers were located but had been cut up. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as James Allen Thomley, 58, of 20980 Liberty Street in New Caney. An arrest warrant was filled out and signed by a judge on July 11, 2022, after presenting the evidence to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO