Splendora, TX

ANOTHER SPLENDORA DRUG BUST OF I-69

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before 3 am Sunday morning Splendora Police stopped a vehicle traveling north on I-69 near East River. After talking with the driver and his...

cenlanow.com

Traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 30th, 2022, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Task Force Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Lee Street near Dallas Street for a traffic violation. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was identified as Delvin Raynard Gipson, 45 of Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
fox26houston.com

Houston mother arrested after children left alone in unlocked car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston woman was arrested after she left her children alone in an unlocked car at night. Deputies responded to a call about two young children left in a car outside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston. When they arrived, they found the car unlocked and running with the children secured in their car seats.
HOUSTON, TX
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man receives first DUI

A Ruston man was arrested over the weekend for his first Driving Under the Influence charge. On July 9, an Ruston Police officer conducted a traffic stop at West Alabama Avenue and North Trenton Street after a vehicle crossed the double yellow lines multiple times. When the officer contacted the...
RUSTON, LA
KTAL

SPSO: 7 charged in meth trafficking ring investigation

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven people were charged with drug trafficking on June 29 in an investigation by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office into a meth trafficking ring. These charges follow arrests made in 2021 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. SPSO says the...
SABINE PARISH, LA
kwhi.com

HEMPSTEAD MAN ARRESTED TUESDAY

A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
HEMPSTEAD, TX
klif.com

Man Arrested for Using Drone to Deliver Contraband to Inmates

(WBAP/KLIF) — A Houston man has been indicted on charges of trying to use a heavy-duty drone to drop forbidden items to inmates at a federal prison in Texas. Federal officials unsealed an indictment, Tuesday, accusing Davien Philip Turner of two counts of unlawfully flying an aircraft. Each count is punishable by up to three years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Britt Featherstone said there was no evidence that turner succeeded in delivering contraband with his drone.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Bleacher Thief Arrested After $10K Hit to Local Montgomery County Park

On May 26, 2020, 20 bleacher planks were discovered missing from Bull Sallas Park by an East Montgomery County Park Maintenance Manager Greg Long from Precinct 4 Commissioner James Mett’s Office during a routine inspection. The bleachers are used by family and friends to cheer up one of the youth’s sporting events at the park. Initial observation showed what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt where the bleacher planks were drug across the field to a residence on Liberty Street, located next to the park. Long spotted some of the planks in the backyard. Long notified the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. It was Memorial Day weekend and a deputy came out and took a report and advised it would be turned over to the Detective Division. A day later four additional bleacher planks were discovered missing. On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Long discovered the planks that had been in the backyard were now gone. Long then notified Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Rowdy Hayden. Precinct 4 Detectives worked the scene, interviewing nearby residents, and also focusing on what appeared to be drag marks in the dirt from where the bleachers were stolen from and taken to. Intel during the investigation led Detectives to a scrap yard where the bleachers were located but had been cut up. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as James Allen Thomley, 58, of 20980 Liberty Street in New Caney. An arrest warrant was filled out and signed by a judge on July 11, 2022, after presenting the evidence to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Ex-con who held SWAT officers at bay for 7 hours was wanted fugitive free from jail

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are 25,000 open felony warrants in Harris County. "These crooks know they are not going to court, they're just going to let it play out and when they get caught, they get caught," said Doug Griffith President of the Houston Police Officers Association. "The problem is they know they're wanted. They could be paranoid. They could be high, they could be crazy, we don't know."
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Leader of robbery rip crew handed 26-year sentence

HOUSTON, TX -- The leader of a group of robbers that targeted game rooms, alien smugglers and drug traffickers has been ordered to federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Jose Salomon Madrid-Paz aka Chaparro, 58, pleaded guilty Jan. 10 to interference of commerce by robbery and using a...
HOUSTON, TX
Natchitoches Times

NPD incident report for June 1-8

10:10 a.m.: Manager of Sonic on Keyser Ave. called to have a male subject banned. 1:51 p.m.: Caller at the Quad reported shots fired in the area then having damage to his window from a bullet. Value of window and frame is $350. 5:26 p.m.: Caller advised his ex-girlfriend called...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SHENANDOAH POLICE ARREST ONE FOR DWI

A driver was able to walk away uninjured after he drove off the main lanes of I-45 and struck a light pole Sunday. However, he walked straight to jail after being charged with DWI. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to SHPD that he had taken his medication just before driving. The prescribed medication was identified as a Schedule IV Controlled Substance. His medication was found at the scene, along with a loaded syringe with an unknown substance in it. SHPD completed the investigation and arrested the driver for DWI. He fully believed he couldn’t be charged with DWI because he doesn’t drink alcohol. After a quick lesson on the Texas Penal Code, he was transported to jail. The syringe will be sent off for testing.
SHENANDOAH, TX
KPLC TV

Marijuana, guns, large amount of cash found during traffic stop

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - On July 9, authorities in Jeff Davis Parish stopped a silver vehicle northbound on US Hwy 165 for speeding. During the stop, Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and received consent to search from the driver, Damien Lynn Waller, 28, of Alexandria, JDPSO said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

