Royals' Whit Merrifield exits game against Guardians with toe injury

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Jun 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) celebrates against the Baltimore Orioles after hitting a double in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Merrifield started at second base on Sunday, but Emmanual Rivera replaced him in the top of the fifth inning. Royals' manager Mike Matheny said Merrifield "felt something" in his right big toe in the fourth inning, prompting his removal from the game.

X-rays on Merrifield's toe after the game were negative. Merrifield underwent an MRI while Matheny spoke with the media Sunday afternoon, so the results are still unknown.

The 33-year-old is batting .241/.294/.345 with five home runs and 35 RBI in 83 games for the Royals this season.

Often the subject of trade rumors, Merrifield agreed to a restructured contract with the Royals before the season, exercising a team option for 2023 while adding a mutual option for 2024.

Merrifield is in his seventh major league season, all with the Royals. A two-time All-Star, he's played 851 career games in Kansas City, batting .286/.333/.425 with 73 home runs and 381 RBI.

