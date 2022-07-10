ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-11 16:17:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-12 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that conditions are occurring or will occur which could lead to the development of large and dangerous fires. It is directed toward fire agencies,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Washington, Interior Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Washington; Interior Hancock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of far west central Washington and far northern Hancock Counties through 215 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Grand Falls, or 25 miles southeast of Lincoln, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nicatous Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hennepin, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 20:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hennepin; Wright The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Hennepin County in east central Minnesota Southeastern Wright County in central Minnesota * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 816 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albertville, or 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Rogers around 825 PM CDT. Maple Grove, Champlin, Corcoran and Medina around 830 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Brooklyn Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Medina; Portage; Stark; Summit; Wayne The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Portage County in northeastern Ohio Southeastern Medina County in northeastern Ohio Western Stark County in northeastern Ohio Southern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 446 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chippewa Lake, or near Medina, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Akron, Canton, Medina, Massillon, Barberton, Green, Wadsworth, Tallmadge, North Canton, Rittman, Mogadore, Doylestown, Hartville, Creston, Navarre, Chippewa Lake, New Franklin, Norton, Fairlawn and Canal Fulton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnett, Douglas, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-11 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Burnett; Douglas; Washburn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Douglas, northwestern Washburn and northeastern Burnett Counties through 415 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dairyland, or 30 miles north of Spooner, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Gordon around 410 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Wascott and Minong. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Salt Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 11:50:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of lightning...dry fuel conditions...and gusty microburst winds will create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478 AND 492 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for dry thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds, which is in effect until midnight MDT tonight. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert and Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, especially areas west of I-15. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop by this afternoon. Storms will trend drier farther west and north, with little precipitation and stronger wind potential for storms along the Nevada and Idaho borders. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Any storms will be capable of gusty outflow winds, especially west of I-15. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Concern is higher due to recent hot and dry conditions. As such, even wetting thunderstorms may be capable of new starts.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Coastal Bay, Inland Bay, Inland Gulf, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Coastal Bay; Inland Bay; Inland Gulf; Jackson; Liberty; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Jackson, north central Gulf, northeastern Bay and Calhoun Counties in the Panhandle of Florida, west central Liberty County in Big Bend of Florida and southeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1115 AM EDT/1015 AM CDT/ At 1021 AM EDT/921 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Lynn Haven, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Panama City, Lynn Haven, Callaway, Vernon, Marianna, Blountstown, Springfield, Hiland Park, Bradford, Greenwood, Altha, Alford, Wausau, Moose Pond, Clarksville, Abe Springs, Dirego Park, College Station, Chipola and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 11:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai County near Prescott and Iron Springs through NOON MST At 1107 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm over near Prescott and Iron Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, heavy rainfall, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chino Valley, Prescott Valley, Prescott, Groom Creek Subdivision, Prescott Airport, Williamson Valley, Prescott Gateway Mall, Iron Springs, Yavapai Campground, Downtown Prescott, Ponderosa Park, Indian Hill West Prescott, Oak Knoll Village, Lower Wolf Creek Campground, Lynx Lake Dam, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground, White Spar Campground and Prescott Valley Event Center. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 302 and 328. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 321. State Route 69 between mile markers 289 and 296. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Leon; Liberty A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL GADSDEN...NORTHEASTERN LIBERTY AND WESTERN LEON COUNTIES At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quincy, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Quincy, Midway, Greensboro, Gretna, Lake Talquin, Littman, Juniper, Douglas City, Mount Pleasant, Santa Clara, Shady Rest, Hardaway, Quincy Airport, Wetumpka, Sawdust and Dogtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LEON COUNTY, FL
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Grady, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Decatur; Grady; Mitchell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Decatur, northern Grady and south central Mitchell Counties through 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Camilla to 10 miles northwest of Whigham to near Bainbridge. Movement was east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cairo, Bainbridge, Whigham, Climax, Vada, Akridge, Peoples Still, Spence, Capel, Elpino and Harrells Still. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Benson, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Benson; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Benson County in northeastern North Dakota Northwestern Nelson County in northeastern North Dakota Southeastern Ramsey County in northeastern North Dakota Northeastern Eddy County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1235 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over eastern Spirit Lake Nation, or 14 miles south of Devils Lake, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Warwick around 1240 PM CDT. Hamar around 1255 PM CDT. Stump Lake around 110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Doyon, Bartlett and Lakota. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Middlesex County, Eastern Essex, Eastern Norfolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Essex; Eastern Norfolk; Eastern Plymouth; Northern Bristol; Southeast Middlesex; Southern Bristol; Southern Plymouth; Suffolk; Western Essex; Western Norfolk; Western Plymouth ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS ACROSS EASTERN MA AND RI THIS AFTERNOON Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected along a sea breeze boundary across portions of eastern MA and RI this afternoon, mainly between 3 to 7 PM. Some of these storms could be strong to marginally severe, with the main hazard being damaging wind gusts. In addition, heavy rain and brief very localized street flooding would also be possible in any strong thunderstorms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. And remember to turn around, don`t drown!
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ben Hill, Berrien, Irwin, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ben Hill; Berrien; Irwin; Tift A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Irwin, north central Berrien, northeastern Tift and southeastern Ben Hill Counties through 215 PM EDT At 132 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Mystic, or 9 miles northeast of Tifton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ocilla, Fitzgerald, Tifton, Mystic, Gladys, Osierfield, Harding, Waterloo, Pinetta, Ashton, Irwinville, Fitzgerald Municipal A/P, Irwinville Airport and Wray. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Callahan, Runnels, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Callahan; Runnels; Taylor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Callahan, northwestern Coleman, southeastern Taylor and northeastern Runnels Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1246 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oplin, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Winters, Tuscola, Lawn, Novice, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Silver Valley, Crews, Oplin, Lake Coleman, Ovalo, Goldsboro, Lake Winters Lake and Hords Creek Reservoir. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR EASTERN JOHNSON...SOUTH CENTRAL TARRANT...NORTHWESTERN HILL AND WESTERN ELLIS COUNTIES At 1234 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Venus, or near Alvarado, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Venus, Itasca, Grandview, Maypearl, Covington and Cross Timber. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Southern Carroll, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Belknap; Southern Carroll; Strafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Strafford, east central Belknap and southeastern Carroll Counties through 300 PM EDT At 215 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ossipee, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ossipee, Moultonborough, Alton, Effingham, Wolfeboro, Gilford, Freedom, Brookfield, Wakefield, Tuftonboro, Middleton, Milton and New Durham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Iberville, St. James, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Assumption; Iberville; St. James; Upper Lafourche; Western Ascension A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Ascension, western St. James, southeastern Iberville, northwestern Lafourche and Assumption Parishes through 115 PM CDT At 1243 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Napoleonville, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Supreme, Paincourtville, Labadieville, Belle Rose and Chackbay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

