ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man charged with buying gun used to kill Detroit officer

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 26-year-old man has been charged with...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Feds indict man linked to gun used to kill Detroit police officer

Detroit — A federal grand jury has indicted a Detroit man accused of buying the gun used to kill Detroit police Officer Loren Courts, according to federal court records filed Thursday. The one-count indictment alleges Sheldon Avery Thomas, 27, lied earlier this summer while buying a Century Arms Draco...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots at victim, flees after attempted Detroit carjacking

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect shot at a victim while trying to carjack him early Thursday on Detroit's west side. The suspect approached the victim on Curtis between Cherrylawn and Ohio just after midnight, demanding his car keys. Read more Detroit news here. A shot was fired at the...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Metro Detroit police work with FBI to arrest suspect in string of pharmacy robberies, apparently caught by decoy pill bottle

VAN BUREN TWP. (WWJ) – A man accused of multiple pharmacy robberies in the Western Wayne County area has been arrested. Kristopher Kukola is accused of robbing at least five pharmacies between late May and early July and he was apparently caught after a pharmacist gave him a decoy pill bottle with a GPS tracker during his latest robbery, according to a report from WDIV.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Violent Crime
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroiters protest firearm store that sold gun used to kill Detroit officer

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Metro Detroiters gathered at a gun store in Eastpointe to protest gun violence after a Detroit officer was killed last week. Elected officials joined protesters demanding an ATF review of Action Impact Firearms & Training Center after a gun was purchased at the store that killed Detroit Officer Loren Courts.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit To Pay $7.5M To Man Who Claims Police Switched Bullets, Framed Him For Murder

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle a lawsuit by a man who claimed police switched bullets to pin a murder on him in 1992. Desmond Ricks was released from prison in 2017 after 25 years, thanks to gun experts, law students at the University of Michigan and his unwavering insistence that he was innocent. “I’m not greedy. I’m thankful,” Ricks, 56, told The Associated Press after the City Council approved the settlement Tuesday. “It’s a blessing to be alive with my children and grandchildren. It was a blessing to not lose my life in there,” Ricks said of prison. He was...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed outside Detroit party store in ambush attack

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man in his 40s was fatally shot in an ambush outside a Detroit party store Monday afternoon. The shooting happened at about 2:40 p.m. in the 19300 block of W. Warren, just east of Evergreen. Detroit police say the incident doesn't appear random and stems...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shoots man with shotgun at Flat Rock mobile home park before fleeing police

FLAT ROCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man shot another man before leading police on a chase Tuesday night in Flat Rock. Police were called to the 24000 block of Chippewa Drive in the Deerfield Estates mobile home park on a report that a man was running and shooting a shotgun just before 8 p.m. A second caller said a 55-year-old man at their home had been shot and needed an ambulance.
FLAT ROCK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy