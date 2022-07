KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky firefighter helped a puppy in distress on Monday, safely removing a can from the dog’s head. According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford was working his other job for a trash pickup company when he found the puppy with its head stuck inside an empty can of Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO