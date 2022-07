This Thursday, the Pondera Players & the Conrad Historical & Transportation Museum will join together for a very special event at the museum. You're all invited to stop by on Thursday, from 5, to 7, for a guided tour with a real LIVE guide! The "guide" will REWARD you with tickets that can be used to claim prizes. Don't worry about a thing, the admission's FREE, & it's going to be family friendly FUN for all ages. Of course, donations are always welcome & appreciated.

CONRAD, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO