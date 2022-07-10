Work to upgrade power lines along 9th St. in Great Falls expected to cause traffic delays

Google Maps

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work on power lines along 9th St. will cause traffic delays starting Monday, July 11.

NorthWestern Energy (NWE) will be upgrading power lines along 9th St. and traffic will be delayed and detoured in the area of 9th St. from 3rd Ave. South to Central Ave. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 11th; Tuesday, July 12th; and Wednesday, July 13th. Traffic access to 1st Ave. S and 2nd Ave. S will be detoured along the east side of 9th St.

“We appreciate the patience of our customers in the area and drivers as we continue this important service reliability upgrade project,” said NorthWestern Energy Great Falls Division Manager Bob Vinson.

NWE says the upgrade will extend the 9th Ave. North block of 9th St. and will be completed later this summer.