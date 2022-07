On last week’s AEW Dynamite, the company ran an angle in which Tay Conti (with the help of the Jericho Appreciation Society), slammed a car door on the hand of Ruby Soho. During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that while Ruby is injured in AEW storylines, she is just fine in real life. The angle was simply done to put more heat on the feud between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston, who will have a ‘Barbed Wire Everywhere’ match next week.

