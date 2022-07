A Marshall County Police Narcotics Team investigation resulted in the arrest of two people Monday, July 11. Police say officers located and arrested 39-year-old Andrew Glover of Plymouth and 37-year-old Cherish Heckaman of Warsaw at the BP gas station in Argos. Marshall County K-9 Diesel was utilized and a subsequent search of the vehicle allegedly resulted in the recovery of suspected methamphetamine and several forms of paraphernalia. A search warrant at the Red Rock Inn in Plymouth resulted in the recovery of additional evidence, according to the report.

MARSHALL COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO