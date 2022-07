With the 2022 MLB Draft set to begin on Sunday, we're beginning to get a better idea of who will be available when the Boston Red Sox are on the clock at No. 24 overall. While there isn't the same level of excitement as last year, when Boston owned the No. 4 pick and selected top prospect Marcelo Mayer, there still will be some intriguing names at the back end of the first round. For example, The Athletic's Keith Law predicts the Red Sox will select former Vanderbilt right-hander Kumar Rocker. The 22-year-old was linked to Boston in last year's draft before landing with the New York Mets, who didn't end up signing him due to a shoulder issue.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO