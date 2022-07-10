ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC Current improve unbeaten streak to six games with win over Washington Spirit

By PJ Green
 3 days ago

LEESBURG, Va. — The Kansas City Current are on a very impressive run at this point in the season.

With a 1-0 win over the Washington Spirit on Sunday, the Current have gone unbeaten in their last six games. Four of those are wins over Washington, NJ/NY Gotham FC, Racing Louisville and the Houston Dash.

Shortly after subbing in for Elyse Bennett, Blue Valley Northwest’s CeCe Kizer scored in the 68th minute.

The story of the game was Current goalie AD Franch who made several key plays to hold the Spirit to nil. Franch had three saves on seven shots faced including blocking a penalty kick during stoppage time.

The Current are 4-4-3, seventh in the NWSL standings and will return home next Sunday to host OL Reign.

