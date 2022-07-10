ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OK

Medford evacuation order reduced to one mile around OneOK facility

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ixbAa_0gb2LUhc00

MEDFORD, Okla. — After an explosion at the OneOk plant in Medford, the town was forced to evacuate in a two mile radius around the facility. The 2-mile evacuation lasted until 6:00 p.m., on Sunday, July 10.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office has recently announced that the zone has been reduced to a one mile radius around facility.

U.S. Highway 81 will remain closed at Pond Creek and at the intersection of State Highway 11 & U.S. Highway 81.

Those displaced last night can contact City Hall at 580-395-2823 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs July 8-11

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 2:16 a.m. a resident at Village Green Apartments advised her patio was on fire. Police reported a cigarette started the fire. At 7:02 a.m. the Kay County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a female at 14th and Harding running...
PONCA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oilfield worker killed in Oklahoma oil rig accident

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) — An oilfield worker was killed Thursday in an accident at a northwestern Oklahoma oil rig, officials said. In a statement, the Major County Sheriff’s Office says the accident was reported shortly before 9 a.m. about six miles (10 kilometers) northeast of Fairview or about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
FAIRVIEW, OK
KFOR

Family mourns El Reno man after oil field death

MAJOR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An oil field accident took the life of a man in Major County Thursday morning. Investigators report a swab rig operator for Orco Service LLC was pulled into a cable winch drum about six miles northeast of Fairview. The Major County Sheriff’s Office said...
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
78K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy