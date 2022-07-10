One dead, one hurt in boat crash on Table Rock Lake

New information has been released about the crash. Read more in the story below:

TANEY COUNTY, Mo – The Missouri State Highway Patrol said one person died when a boat crashed against rocks on Table Rock Lake Sunday afternoon.

The identity of the person who died has not been released yet.

MSHP said a pontoon boat collided with either the shore or some rocks where people are gathered.

Two people were also injured in the boat crash, which happened at an outcropping of rock referred to as Breezy Point. This is across the lake from State Park Marina and is a popular place for boaters to stop and swim and jump off the rocks into the water.

It is unknown at this time if the people who were hurt and killed were on the pontoon boat or on the shore.

This is a developing story. Ozarks First is in contact with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and will update this story as we learn more.

