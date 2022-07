Our series of trade packages for the Braves as the trade deadline approaches rolls on, and this name should be familiar to a lot of fans. Brandon Drury was sent to the Diamondbacks as part of the Justin Upton trade. However, before 2022, Drury was an average player at best, but in Cincinnati, he has been one of the best second basemen in all of baseball:

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO