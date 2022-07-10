Pittsburgh Weather: A muggy Monday awaits

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/10) 03:39

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The start of the workweek will be sunny and warm, but humidity also will play a factor if you're heading outside.

Aware : Hot and humid tomorrow, rain, possibly a few storms early Tuesday

What a wonderful weekend we've had weatherwise! Sunshine and 85 degrees for the high again today but get ready for a muggy Monday as dewpoints and humidity will start to rise overnight leading to a more sticky feeling Monday. Combine that with temperatures reaching the upper 80s, and we'll wind up with "feels like" temperatures in the lower 90s by afternoon.

Take it easy, stay in the shade and drink plenty of water. Tuesday early morning brings us our only real chance of rain this week as a cold front crosses the region. Models are sticking with an early arrival of moisture with showers by 3 AM and a steadier round of rain by 5 AM and even a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Most of the rain should be exiting east by 9 AM but we could have a second round of storm pop with the front's arrival by afternoon.

Right now, most of the area is in an "isolated" risk category for severe storms with parts of Westmoreland, Indiana, Jefferson, and Armstrong Counties under a slightly higher "scattered" risk. The main threat from any storms that might reach severe limits would be gusty, damaging wind. So far, the morning looks to be the best chance for rain, but we will watch the data tomorrow to see if anything changes for the Tuesday afternoon outlook.

