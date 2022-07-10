Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo Would Be The Worst Signing Chelsea Could Make Since... Last Summer

The 37-year-old certainly comes with a flawless goalscoring record, but is the star worth the baggage he is bound to bring along with him?

Since coming back to the Premier League last season, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 24 goals for his current Premier League side.

That's more than any player has done for the Blues since Nicolas Anelka in 2008/09.

IMAGO / aal.photo

Now, to some this will look as though the Portugal International could come in and save the day, but it's unlikely.

For one, there's a reason no single player has scored so many goals as of recently. With the 'number 9 curse', other positions have chipped in with goals and the outfit tend to spread their goal contributions pretty evenly.

Secondly, the defensively-sound and free-flowing football that manager Thomas Tuchel has instilled in the side (the playing style that helped Kai Havertz slip behind the Man City defence to win the team's most recent Champions League title) could be under threat if the forward were to join.

The man, despite how fit he keeps himself, is 37! There is no way he could keep up with the game Chelsea want to play, which would mean changing the playing style to suit him, which is the exact trap that United fell into.

IMAGO / Colorsport

As well as this, the club have already tried implementing a slower, 'guaranteed goalscorer' and have just finished ushering him back to Italy.

That doesn't even begin to mention the financial obligations the player would bring in tow. Raheem Sterling could earn a record for 'Shortest Amount Of Time As Highest Earner.'

The idea of bringing the aging legend to Stamford Bridge is farcical, irresponsible, and above everything else, it wouldn't even bring exciting football!