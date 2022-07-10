ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV teens learn what being an officer is like at West Liberty

By Baylee Martin
 3 days ago

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the 27th Annual West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, around 110 students in 9th through 12th grade from all over the state will stay the week at West Liberty University to participate in events such as a mock crash, mock trials, and CPR certification to graduate at the end of the week.

There are officers from different counties helping out to bring students together with the police force to see what it’s like to be in the shoes of an officer on duty.

Sheriff Tom Howard says that this is an event he looks forward to every year.

I enjoy it. That’s why I push to have this every year. I really enjoy it. And these guys are here because they enjoy it. We all like working with the youth. And they are our leaders of tomorrow, so we work with them. We actually brought back a couple – we call them junior staff – they were in our last year. So, those two are here this year and they’re helping out. That’s how much, we have kids that come back and be staff members and help, so we have extra staff.

Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

He also says this is a great way to bring the community together and to teach students real life lessons mixed with fun in a controlled environment that the students look forward to every year.

