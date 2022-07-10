ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Angels vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Sunday, July 10 (Baltimore Just Keeps Winning)

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngels -1.5 (+125) 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105) Back on June 1st, Los Angeles was in second place in the AL West at 27-23 and looked to be a fairly serious contender in the AL, at least for a Wild Card spot. Baltimore was last in the AL East, eight...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 top trade targets for Orioles ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

No, this is not a Baltimore Orioles seller article. We aren’t going to be talking about the trade value of Cedric Mullins or Trey Mancini. Today, we are discussing the top trade targets for the Orioles ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Baltimore currently sits in last place in the AL East. However, they […] The post 3 top trade targets for Orioles ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Another Braves top prospect is promoted

Another Braves top prospect is promoted – MLB Pipeline recently released their Top 100 Prospects list, and the Braves only had one player make it — Michael Harris. But, as Jake Gordon pointed out last week, he has now officially graduated as a prospect. Spencer Strider also graduated prospect status recently, so the Braves farm system is looking incredibly barren. However, there is one player in the lower levels that could be featured on several Top 100 Prospect lists very soon — Vaughn Grissom.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
California Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Miguel Cabrera Keeps Making History With Every Hit

It hasn’t been a fun season for the Detroit Tigers, even after all the moves that were made in the offseason that seemingly improved the ballclub. But for future Hall-of-Famer Miguel Cabrera, things have been humming along just fine. He is hitting .290 on the season with three home...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Orioles' Win Streak

The Baltimore Orioles are defying the odds right now. They're currently the hottest team in baseball after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. They've won eight in a row and are currently one game under. 500. They're also only 2.5 games back of a wild card spot. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Voth
Yardbarker

Matt Olson now holds one of the most impressive streaks in baseball

As you can see, Dansby Swanson isn’t far behind Olson. It’s no shock that old friend Freddie Freeman is on this list either. Ripken’s record of consecutive games played will never, and I mean never, be broken. Regardless, it’s still good to see Matt Olson providing some stability for the Braves in the wake of losing a franchise icon. Dansby Swanson has arguably been the best hitter in baseball — both of these guys need to stay healthy if the Braves are going to continue to hawk down the Mets and win another NL East title.
MLB
Yardbarker

Matt Carpenter Is On An Unreal Home Run Pace

The redemption story of Matt Carpenter has been nothing short of amazing. After the St. Louis Cardinals declined his option for 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, but that didn’t last long either. Fast forward to late May, and the New York Yankees came...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees have a stud starting pitcher dominating in Triple-A

The New York Yankees have a number of quality pitching prospects climbing through the minor-league system, but one has been dominant with Triple-A Scranton this season. 24-year-old lefty starter, Ken Waldichuk, has been phenomenal over 41.1 innings. Every year, Waldichuk has taken a big jump forward. Starting in High-A with Hudson Valley in 2021 and quickly elevating to Scranton this year. His unbelievable stuff with Double-A affiliate, Somerset, helped catapult him to the Yankees’ top affiliate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Angels#Nationals
Yardbarker

Baltimore Orioles Defeat Chicago Cubs, 4-2, Reach .500 Mark

The Baltimore Orioles are now a .500 baseball club after defeating the Chicago Cubs, 4-2, on Tuesday night at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field. It's been seven years since the Orioles have been at or over the .500 mark this late into the season, this being their 88th game as the O's sit at 44-44 on the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Who Says No — Ian Happ Trade Package

Happ is going to be an interesting part three to this series, as he’s the first player we’ve covered that isn’t a rental. Happ has one more year of team control, but as it looks right now, the Cubs aren’t going to be competing in 2023. They could attempt to cash in on Happ in 2022 while he’s hot, or look to move him in 2023. I would say sell high now, which would be to the detriment of the Braves:
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK (AP) — In a city of stars, the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw will be in the spotlight July 19 at Dodger Stadium. “I think it’s been a couple of years since I got to compete in an All-Star Game, and something about Dodger Stadium, too, is special,” Kershaw said after pitchers and reserves were announced Sunday. “I don’t take that for granted. Like I said before, I hope I didn’t take anybody’s spot that was more deserving than me, but now that it’s official and I get to do it, I am very excited about it.” A year after he became the first two-way All-Star, Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter. Kershaw, 6-2 with a 2.40 ERA, and pitcher Tony Gonsolin were chosen from the host Dodgers, joining starting outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Trea Turner. Kershaw was picked by MLB and is a favorite to open on the mound for the NL, which has lost eight straight All-Star Games and 20 of the last 23 played to a decision.
MLB
Yardbarker

Orioles Making All Kinds Of History With Current Win Streak

Don’t look now, baseball fans, but the Baltimore Orioles are on a roll. In a stunning turn of events, the O’s have come out swinging and have not only gotten to within a game of the .500 mark, but have moved to within two games of the third American League Wild Card spot, where the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are tied at the moment.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy