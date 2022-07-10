ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland Public Library to get new roof

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago
Book hall in library – stock photo (iStock/Getty Images)

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland’s Public Library is set to get a new roof soon after being damaged from this year’s spring storms.

The Northside Sun reported shingles flew off the 20-year-old roof every time strong winds would come through the area. Library Director Kristen Hillman said there’s also many parts of the roof that are rotten, exposing nails and insulation.

City Clerk Paula Tierce said the city council approved $50,000 for the roof, but that amount covers more than just the cost of the roof itself. She said the amount includes unforeseen costs, like rotten deck boards.

She said the work will begin sometime this week and will last about ten days.

