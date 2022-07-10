ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Trey Mullinax Wins 2022 Barbasol Championship

By Joey Blackwell
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ez99l_0gb2IgS500

The win puts Mullinax in the final spot of next week's Open Championship.

Former Alabama golfer Trey Mullinax recorded his first PGA title on Sunday afternoon, birdying on the 18th hole to finish 25-under par and win the Barbasol Championship.

Mullinax posted back-to-back 7-under par 65s in Rounds 1 and 2 on the first two days of the tournament. On Saturday in Round 3 of play, he posted a 5-under par 67.

On Sunday, Mullinax headed into the final round with a three-day total of 19-under par 297 — good enough for him to best then-tournament leader and teammate Kevin Streelman by one stroke for the title.

Mullinax entered the day in third place, but his 6-under par 66 on the final day of play boosted him into first on the final hole.

With the win, Mullinax takes home $666,000 in prize winnings and earned the final spot in next week's Open Championship. He entered the week at 140th in FedEx Cup points, and was likely of either making conditional status in 2023 or going through KFT playoff for full status. With the win, he's now exempt through the 2023-24 season.

Here's the top-10 finishers of the 2022 Barbasol Championship:

2022 Barbasol Championship Top-10 Final Leaderboard

(Final ranking, country, name, four-round stroke total)

1. USA - Trey Mullinax - 263

2. USA - Kevin Streelman - 264

3. USA - Mark Hubbard - 266

4. DEU - Hurly Long - 267

5. USA - Vince Whaley - 268

6. CAN - Adam Svensson - 269

7. USA - Michael Kim - 270

T8. USA - Sean O'Hair - 271

T8. DNK - Marcus Helligkilde - 271

T8. PRT - Ricardo Gouveia - 271

T8. DEU - Matthias Schmid - 271

T8. USA - Justin Lower - 271

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

British Open 2022: Scottie Scheffler delivers delicious backhanded dagger at the media ahead of the Open

Scottie Scheffler is widely regarded as an aw shucks, good ol' Southern boy type, which is part of the deal when you grew up in Texas, attended the University of Texas, and still live in Texas to this day. While he does lean into that persona, he's got some sneaky wit, too. Must be the New Jersey in him (Scheffler was born in the Garden State and lived there until he was six).
GOLF
GolfWRX

GolfWRX Members Choice: Best golf ball of 2022 (best tour ball)

What is the best golf ball in 2022? At GolfWRX, we take great pride in our online community and the cumulative knowledge and experience of our members. Needless to say, that extends to their views on the best golf ball of 2022. The bedrock of GolfWRX.com is the community of...
GOLF
GonzagaNation.net

Holmgren and Murray matchup in six-point Thunder win

Former Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren played the role of Swiss army knife on Wednesday evening in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s win against the Sacramento Kings as part of Las Vegas Summer League action. Despite another bolstering performance from Keegan Murray, who’s been on a tear since being taken by the Kings out of Iowa, the Thunder commanded a strong lead throughout the second half and finished on top 86-80.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Golf.com

The clubs used by two-time Open Champion Ernie Els for the 150th Open Championship

Ernie Els is a two-time winner of the Open Championship, with his first coming in 2002 at Muirfield, and the second won at Royal Lytham & St Annes a decade later. I’m not going to promise that as another decade comes to a close the Big Easy is a likely pick to win, but it’s always fun to look inside the golf bag of one of the game’s greatest ambassadors — especially ahead of the Open Championship.
GOLF
Golf.com

St. Andrews Old Course rates, greens fees for the iconic links

So you want to play the Old Course at St. Andrews? Who doesn’t, right? Luckily for you and everyone else in the world, it’s open to the public, so you can snag a tee time just as easily as Tiger Woods (well, maybe not that easily). Tee times...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hubbard
GolfWRX

Ian Poulter gets booed before hitting shocker on opening tee

One of European golf’s heroes, Ian Poulter, was booed as he was introduced on the first tee at St. Andrews earlier this morning. In something not akin to coincidence, Poulter, one of the two-dozen LIV players in the field, was given a very early tee-time away from the main television coverage and seemed rattled by the unexpected reception from the crowd, so much so that he almost hit his tee shot OB.
GOLF
GolfWRX

6-time major champ reveals the overlooked issue hampering Tiger at St. Andrews

On Monday, Tiger Woods and Lee Trevino competed in the Celebration of Champions Challenge with Rory McIlroy and 2018 Women’s British Open champion, Georgia Hall. The 82-year-old Trevino was also present for Tiger’s appearance at the PNC Championship in December where Woods played with his son, Charlie. Trevino came away from that event impressed with what he saw from the 15-time major champion, saying that he was “hitting it great” and that “whatever time limit you give him, he’ll beat it.”
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Championship#Fedex Cup#Trey Mullinax Wins#Pga
GolfWRX

Paul Casey WITB 2022 (July)

Paul Casey what’s in the bag accurate as of the The Open Championship. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees, 0.75 degree upright lie, B2) 3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (16.5 degrees, 0.75 degree flat lie, B1) Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+Plus Limited 80 TX. Irons: Mizuno JPX919...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Most impressive new club purchase – GolfWRXers discuss

In our forums, our members have been discussing their recent equipment purchases. WRXer ‘TheOtherTwo’ kicks off the thread with his most impressive recent buy, saying:. “For me, I am really impressed with the Cleveland RTX ZIPCORE wedges. I replaced my two-year-old Miura Tour Milled wedges, which were excellent. I must say these RTX Zipcores are really impressive.
GOLF
The Independent

The Open 2022 tee times: Full schedule for Day 1 at St Andrews including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Tiger Woods tees it up for the 150th Open Championship with a late start alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.The three-time Open champion, with two wins at the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, is bullish about his health heading into Thursday.But Woods has also been speaking about his loyalty to the PGA Tour amid the ongoing threat posed by LIV Golf. “Greg has done some things that I don’t think are in the best interests of the game,” Woods said. “I just don’t understand it. Fifty-four holes, guaranteed money up front. Where is the incentive to practice? If...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

British Open executive issues warning to LIV Golf

If LIV Golf players don’t feel very welcome at the 150th British Open, the organizers of the storied event have made it clear that things can get even less hospitable for those who play in the Saudi-backed league. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers spoke Wednesday ahead of the 150th...
GOLF
The Spun

Nick Faldo Shares Emotional Message: Golf World Reacts

The 2022 Open Championship was already going to be a special week for the world of golf. But an emotional message from three-time Open winner Nick Faldo has made it all the more incredible. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Faldo revealed that during the Champions Dinner, golf icon Jack Nicklaus...
GOLF
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy