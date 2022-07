VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that left a juvenile hurt and a 65-year-old woman dead Saturday evening. According to police, at around 5:38 p.m., officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Lynnhaven Parkway. When they arrived, police learned that a Honda Civic was attempting to make a left turn onto Lynnhaven Parkway when it struck the front driver's side of the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to veer into the median and strike a tree head-on.

