ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Patience Is The Key For Tyler Herro When It Comes To The Starting Lineup

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was content with winning the NBA's Sixth of the Year award this season.

Eventually, he wants more.

Herro said recently he wants to become a starter in this league but is also willing to be patient.

“Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day," Herro said. So that’s the next step.”

The answer was in the wake of Heat team president challenging Herro, who is entering his fourth season, to earn the spot once training camp opens this fall.

“If he wants to start, go earn it," Riley said after the Heat's season ended with a loss against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. “... As far as being a starter, we will see in October. Come to training camp and win it. It’s something you earn. Sometimes it’s that easy.”

Herro said he is eager about to the possibility of starting alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“I think it will look great,” Herro said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Blake Griffin
Person
Kevin Durant
FastBreak on FanNation

Pelicans Rookie Suffers Torn ACL In Summer League

The New Orleans Pelicans selected E.J. Liddell with the No. 41 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft with the mindset of him being one of the sleepers of this year’s draft class. Unfortunately for them and Liddell, he will not be suiting up during the 2021-22 season due to suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during a Summer League game in Las Vegas against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA All-Star joins World Series of Poker

One retired NBA star has gone from straight line drives to the basket to straight flushes. Martha Cruz of KSNV in Las Vegas reported on Tuesday that retired San Antonio Spurs great Tony Parker participated in the festivities at the 53rd annual World Series of Poker this past weekend. During the tournament, Parker hosted a private event featuring poker games and a sampling of Champagne Jeeper, the former Spurs star’s wine project.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rockets Josh Christopher Out for Summer With Injury

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets are on a two-game win streak during the 2022 Summer League tournament, and second-year prospect Josh Christopher has been their best offensive player. Through three games inside the Thomas & Mack Center, Christopher has averaged 19.6 points. But ahead of Houston's match against the...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
FastBreak on FanNation

Nuggets Officially Sign Former NBA All-Star

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets officially announced the signing of veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The former All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets over his career. His best years of his career came on the Clippers...
DENVER, CO
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
547
Followers
674
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy