Patience Is The Key For Tyler Herro When It Comes To The Starting Lineup

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was content with winning the NBA's Sixth of the Year award this season.

Eventually, he wants more.

Herro said recently he wants to become a starter in this league but is also willing to be patient.

“Trying to be a starter in this league and then be an All-Star one day," Herro said. So that’s the next step.”

The answer was in the wake of Heat team president challenging Herro, who is entering his fourth season, to earn the spot once training camp opens this fall.

“If he wants to start, go earn it," Riley said after the Heat's season ended with a loss against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. “... As far as being a starter, we will see in October. Come to training camp and win it. It’s something you earn. Sometimes it’s that easy.”

Herro said he is eager about to the possibility of starting alongside All-Star Jimmy Butler.

“I think it will look great,” Herro said. “See what happens, see what happens in training camp.”

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE.

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE.

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com