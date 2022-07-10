ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat's Window For Kevin Durant Getting Smaller With Each Day

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTPtI_0gb2G8Do00

Former Heat player says Durant will play in Brooklyn if team is unable to find trade

The Miami Heat were initially one of the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant once he requested a trade.

With the NBA free agency period almost two weeks in, the chances of the Heat acquiring have diminished. In fact, former Heat player Mike Miller recently said Durant will remain in Brooklyn if the organization is unable to find a proper deal. Miller spoke of the situation on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

"If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job," said Miller, who helped lead the Heat to championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James era.

Durant, who won two championships with a stacked Golden State Warriors team, has the Heat and the Phoenix Suns atop his list of destinations. He said he wants to join a title contender. The Suns were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. The Heat, who finished atop the Eastern Conference standings, fell just one victory shy of the NBA Finals after losing to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals.

HEAT RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo back for another year with Miami. CLICK HERE .

Heat could be in the running after Kevin Durant requests trade. CLICK HERE .

Would Blake Griffin be a good fit in Miami? CLICK HERE .

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Suns

Report: Warriors Discussing Kevin Durant Reunion

The Phoenix Suns are still considered to be the favorites to land Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. Other organizations such as Miami and Toronto have also emerged as potential destinations, but a familiar jersey might soon be donned by Durant. The Golden State Warriors are in talks to potentially bring...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Boston Celtics Officially Sign Very Good Player

On Tuesday, the Boston Celtics officially announced the signing of veteran Danilo Gallinari. Gallinari is a 13-year NBA veteran who has career averages of 15.6 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. The 33-year-old is from Italy, but he actually grew up a fan of the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Phoenix, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
NBC Sports

What we learned as Warriors debut young trio in loss to Celtics

The Warriors rolled out the trio of the future for the first time Tuesday night. It quickly became apparent there is much more competitive desire than harmony. With Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman – lottery picks selected over the last 20 months – playing together for the first time, the Warriors exhibited very little cohesion, a lot of individualism and a glimmer of promise.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

Nuggets Officially Sign Former NBA All-Star

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets officially announced the signing of veteran center DeAndre Jordan. The former All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets over his career. His best years of his career came on the Clippers...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Blake Griffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Nets#Nba Finals#Nba Radio#The Phoenix Suns#The Western Conference#The Dallas Mavericks#The Boston Celtics#Twitt
InsideTheHeat

Former Heat Guard Goran Dragic Calls Out Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during free agency. Former Heat player Goran Dragic, who spent last season in Brooklyn, didn't exactly enjoy his experience playing with both players. Dragic, now with the Chicago Bulls, recently said the environment was more about individual accomplishments.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors continue to be linked with Kevin Durant, and according to a new report, Stephen Curry is pulling out all the stops to make it happen. Ric Bucher of FOX Sports claimed that Curry has called Durant multiple times already to recruit him back to Golden State. His reason? Apparently, the Warriors […] The post RUMOR: Stephen Curry makes shocking move to bring back Kevin Durant to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

NBA Summer League Day 4 Recap: Young Warriors Dominate

LAS VEGAS - Summer League action continues in Las Vegas, Nevada and on Sunday, eight teams were in action. From a high scoring thriller involving lottery picks Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers) and Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings) to begin the day to a double overtime thriller between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers to end the day, there were plenty of exciting games being played.
LAS VEGAS, NV
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
547
Followers
674
Post
147K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy