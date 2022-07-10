Nash teen arrested on marijuana charges for sixth time in past 15 months

A Nash County teen has been arrested twice and charged with felony possession of marijuana in less than a year.

Both arrests occurred as a result of traffic stops. Both times, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a little over a pound of marijuana.

This latest drug charge also marks the sixth time the teen has been arrested by authorities in Nash, Wilson or Franklin counties over the course of the past 15 months and charged with marijuana possession.

Rocky Mount police on Saturday arrested Ke’ziah Hollingsworth, 19, on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

According to the narrative in the arrest report, police officers while conducting a traffic stop said they saw the suspect tossing a package from his vehicle. The package allegedly contained over a half kilogram of marijuana.

Hollingsworth was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Rocky Mount police arrested Hollingsworth on charges of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. In that traffic stop, police said they saw the suspect driving in the wrong direction on South Franklin Street.

Over a pound of marijuana and a handgun were seized from the suspect’s vehicle. Hollingsworth was taken into custody and later released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Prior to that arrest, Hollingsworth was arrested on drug charges by four separate law enforcement agencies.

On June 29, 2021, Spring Hope police charged Hollingsworth with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in that town.

Ten days earlier, Hollingsworth was arrested by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office on charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies seized slightly more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags to package marijuana.

On June 9, 2021, authorities in Franklin County charged Hollingsworth with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Two months before that arrest, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office charged Hollingsworth with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The latest charges against Hollingsworth stem from a drunken driving enforcement operation by the Rocky Mount Police Department with the help of law enforcement officers with the Nashville Police Department and the State Highway Patrol.

In addition to the charges against Hollingsworth, the operation’s 54 traffic stops resulted in numerous citations for traffic violations, including speeding, open container of alcohol and driving while impaired, according to Rocky Mount police. The operation also yielded two arrests on outstanding warrants.

Special Operations Division Commander Tim Bunt of the Rocky Mount Police Department said traffic enforcement operations are effective tools in getting drugs, weapons and criminals off the street in addition to enforcing highway safety laws.

“Illegal firearms and drugs are transported daily on North Carolina highways,” Bunt said. “Therefore, proactive traffic enforcement is vital to intercept criminal activity transported on our streets.”