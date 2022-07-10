ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash teen arrested on marijuana charges for sixth time in past 15 months

By By DAVE CRUZ Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

A Nash County teen has been arrested twice and charged with felony possession of marijuana in less than a year.

Both arrests occurred as a result of traffic stops. Both times, he was allegedly found to be in possession of a little over a pound of marijuana.

This latest drug charge also marks the sixth time the teen has been arrested by authorities in Nash, Wilson or Franklin counties over the course of the past 15 months and charged with marijuana possession.

Rocky Mount police on Saturday arrested Ke’ziah Hollingsworth, 19, on charges of felony possession of marijuana and possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

According to the narrative in the arrest report, police officers while conducting a traffic stop said they saw the suspect tossing a package from his vehicle. The package allegedly contained over a half kilogram of marijuana.

Hollingsworth was jailed under a $3,000 secured bond in the Nash County Detention Center.

On Sept. 2, 2021, Rocky Mount police arrested Hollingsworth on charges of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana. In that traffic stop, police said they saw the suspect driving in the wrong direction on South Franklin Street.

Over a pound of marijuana and a handgun were seized from the suspect’s vehicle. Hollingsworth was taken into custody and later released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Prior to that arrest, Hollingsworth was arrested on drug charges by four separate law enforcement agencies.

On June 29, 2021, Spring Hope police charged Hollingsworth with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in that town.

Ten days earlier, Hollingsworth was arrested by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office on charges of felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies seized slightly more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and plastic bags to package marijuana.

On June 9, 2021, authorities in Franklin County charged Hollingsworth with felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana.

Two months before that arrest, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office charged Hollingsworth with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

The latest charges against Hollingsworth stem from a drunken driving enforcement operation by the Rocky Mount Police Department with the help of law enforcement officers with the Nashville Police Department and the State Highway Patrol.

In addition to the charges against Hollingsworth, the operation’s 54 traffic stops resulted in numerous citations for traffic violations, including speeding, open container of alcohol and driving while impaired, according to Rocky Mount police. The operation also yielded two arrests on outstanding warrants.

Special Operations Division Commander Tim Bunt of the Rocky Mount Police Department said traffic enforcement operations are effective tools in getting drugs, weapons and criminals off the street in addition to enforcing highway safety laws.

“Illegal firearms and drugs are transported daily on North Carolina highways,” Bunt said. “Therefore, proactive traffic enforcement is vital to intercept criminal activity transported on our streets.”

TALIBIDEN 2024
3d ago

legalize that mess already....cause it's obvious ole young fella ain't cut out for being an illicit drug dealer 🤣 legalize it so he can get Into the cannabis business and not ruin his life with all these charges

kinggee
3d ago

so tell me why would he even get a bond this time. no bond and stay in jail till dec 2024 court date. yes dec 2024 court date. bet he couldn't sell much then huh

Michelle Whitlock
3d ago

ridiculous waste of tax payers money yet the dispenseries are gettimg rich and no one goes to jail. legalize it, or at least make every state give doctors the licences necessary to dispense the "medical marijuana" for those in need with health problems.

WITN

Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car. The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman, man shot inside Durham Waffle House

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Two people were shot inside a Waffle House in Durham, according to police. This happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road. Officers said, when they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both victims were taken to...
DURHAM, NC
rrspin.com

HCSO seeks information on cash register theft

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a breaking and entering which occurred July 4 at Information Grocery located at the intersection Highway 158 and Thelma Road. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said the business’s cash register was stolen. Surveillance video revealed two individuals wearing camouflage pants, hats, and gloves...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
