Springer: Content a factor in cancellation of Hodgetwins’ comedy show

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After extremely heavy rain in spots early this morning, more wet weather is anticipated later today for some. Between 3 and 7 inches of rain fell in many parts of Lee and Russell County late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Watch for some flooding or standing water in spots. Never drive across a flooded road. Rain persists in some of the same spots until midday. About a 60% coverage of rain and storms is expected again Thursday afternoon and early evening, which may cause isolated flooding mainly south of Columbus with storms in other spots, especially if it’s been for you thus far Thursday. Highs stay in the 80s. The pattern starts to change Friday and especially over the weekend. Rain coverage is pegged at 40-50% for Friday as the rain is forecast to become less widespread. As the rain coverage continues to drop over the weekend (around 30%), more sun should be able to mix into the sky. It will be a little hotter with highs near 90 degrees. July typically features a chance of storms just about every day. That looks to hold true again next week. Hit or miss storms are in the forecast. On days when you don’t see rain, temperatures easily max out in the low 90s.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO