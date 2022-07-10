No-name Padres routed by Giants

MacKenzie Gore looks on after the Giants’ Wilmer Flores hit a home run in the third inning Sunday at Petco Park. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Giants got well against rookie MacKenzie Gore on Sunday, and there was nothing Brent Rooker and Matthew Batten could do about it.

There is hope when running out an inexperienced lineup like the Padres did Sunday. But that hope is fairly specific and finite.

“Get a well-pitched game, stay in the game and maybe have some different options toward the end of it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin explained of the likely best-case scenario in these instances.

By the end, after Gore had allowed a career-high eight runs and Batten had moved from third base to the mound for the final inning and the Padres had totaled six hits, the Giants had won 12-0.

And the only thing the Padres could take solace in was that this was not who they are.

“We’re beat up right now a little bit, as you see in this lineup today,” Melvin said. “Not that we don’t expect those guys to go out and perform. It’s an opportunity for every one of them, but it doesn’t look like our normal at this point.”

Not that their “normal” has been so great. But Sunday was a different level. The result was merely fulfilled inevitability.

The Padres, such as they were Sunday, did not get a hit against Giants starter Alex Wood (6-7, 4.43 ERA) until CJ Abrams led off the sixth inning with a single. That was the Padres’ first hit since the second inning of Saturday’s game.

Singles by Eric Hosmer and Jose Azocar in the seventh were the only other hits in seven innings against Wood, who earlier this season started two games the Padres won with lineups that included Wil Myers, Jurickson Profar, Ha-Seong Kim and Luke Voit. (Voit got the day off, the other three are injured)

Abrams led off Sunday’s eighth inning with a double but was doubled up at second base for the third out of that inning. Austin Nola led off the ninth with a double, but after Jake Cronenworth’s walk and Hosmer’s single loaded the bases, two straight outs ran the Padres’ scoreless streak to 16 innings.

“This is just a tough period to go through,” Melvin said. “Doesn’t feel good.”

Through no fault of their own, Rooker and Batten were starting Sunday in left field and at third base, respectively. It was Rooker’s second start with the Padres and Batten’s second start in the major leagues.

The Padres, whose $209 million payroll is fifth highest in the major leagues, also started a rookie at shortstop (Abrams) and another in right field (Azocar). Their cleanup hitter (Jorge Alfaro) entered the game with a .747 OPS, and that was the second highest such mark of any of their starters.

So when the Giants (43-41) opened up an early 4-0 lead, it seemed a fair bet a long afternoon was in store.

Gore’s ongoing battle with his fastball command continued, and the Giants capitalized. They were 5-for-11 against the pitch, including Thairo Estrada’s two-run homer in the second and Wilmer Flores’ two-run homer in the third.

“Got hit hard, gave up a lot runs,” Gore said. “Not good today.”

The last of the eight runs charged to Gore (4-4, 4.08) scored after he had been relieved by Tayler Scott with one out and one on in the fourth inning. Scott, making his second appearance for the Padres, allowed successive singles before getting the final two outs. Scott was replaced by Dinelson Lamet with two outs in the sixth inning.

Lamet, making his first appearance since being recalled from Triple-A, ended the sixth on a grounder but allowed two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. Batten allowed Flores’ third homer in two days.

The Padres began this series with two victories over the Giants, who entered Saturday having lost 12 of their previous 15 games and batting .202 while doing so.

The Padres finished the series with two losses and have now lost 10 of their past 14 games, batting .211 while doing so.

So it’s not as if the lineup that was largely anonymous was the start or end of their problems.

Sunday’s anomolous assemblage actually wasn’t all that much less productive than many the Padres (49-38) have started this season. The game marked the fourth time they have been shut out and the 33rd time they have had a half-dozen or fewer hits.

Still, it was a collection of talent well below what they intended to be able to field on even their worst days.

Fernando Tatis Jr. (wrist) and Myers (knee) are expected back shortly after the All-Star break, and the Padres will almost certainly add at least one starting position player before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

How long their lineup contains a worrisome number of holes is dependent on how quickly Kim returns from a sprained left thumb and when Profar is cleared after suffering a concussion on Thursday. The hope is Kim can play Tuesday, the second game of a series in Coloroado, and Profar can return at the end of the week.

“We’re down some guys right now,” Melvin said. “But like any team at this point, you have some periods during the season where it looks like this and you try to make the best of it.”

Updates

6:01 p.m. July 10, 2022: This article was updated with postgame quotes and further reporting.