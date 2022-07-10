ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nationwide host Michael Barratt, who fronted the current affairs show for almost a decade, dies aged 94

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Michael Barratt, the former host of BBC current affairs show Nationwide, has died at the age of 94.

The TV presenter was the face of the current affairs programme, which would often draw in ten million viewers, for almost a decade.

Barratt, who was born in Leeds in 1928, also kept listeners entertained on Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time from 1973 to 1977 and presented Songs of Praise.

After his departure from Nationwide, which was on air until 1983, the show was hosted by names including Esther Rantzen, Valerie Singleton, Sue Lawley and David Dimbleby.

Before presenting Nationwide, Barratt was a reporter on the BBC current affairs programme Midlands Today.

He later went on to front Panorama and 24 Hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iX3qq_0gb2EzY800
Michael Barratt (pictured), who was born in Leeds in 1928, was the face of BBC current affairs programme Nationwide, which would often draw in ten million viewers, for almost a decade

His son Olly announced his death on social media last night.

He said: ‘We’re very sad to report that our lovely dad/husband/Mike/Michael Barratt died this morning.

‘He spent his final days being cared for at the wonderful Thames Hospice in Berkshire, surrounded by his family. A life lived to the full.’

Among those to pay tribute to Barratt, pictured in the 1970s, was broadcaster Simon McCoy. On Twitter he wrote: ‘Such sad news. The nicest of men who was interested in things going on in the world right up until the end’.

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly called Barratt a ‘class act’ while sharing her condolences on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: ABBA

Are you a dancing queen? Young and sweet? Only seventeen? The odds that you are all of the following are slim, but the odds that you are dying to know more about the Swedish pop group ABBA are high. You may know ABBA’s music from Mamma Mia!, the musical that...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Kelly
Person
David Dimbleby
Person
Simon Mccoy
Person
Esther Rantzen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Current Affairs#Nationwide#Radio 4#Panorama#Thames Hospice#Itv
Daily Mail

Candice Brown puts on a leggy display in a pink gingham minidress as former Bake Off winner attends the opening of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer

Candice Brown looked gorgeous as she hit the red carpet at the opening night of Cirque du Soleil's Corteo at London's O2 Arena on Wednesday, with her boyfriend Nicky Mercer. The former Great British Bake Off winner, 37, posed up a storm in a stylish pink gingham mini dress as she headed inside to watch the show.
CELEBRITIES
Smithonian

The Secrets of a Long-Overlooked Cipher Linked to Catherine of Aragon

In July 1531, Tudor king Henry VIII rode out of Windsor Castle with his mistress, Anne Boleyn, at his side. He left without warning, failing to bid farewell to Catherine of Aragon, his wife and queen of 22 years. When Catherine sent a letter to Henry inquiring after his health a few days later, he declared that he “cared not for her adieux.” The couple never met in person again.
SPAIN
The Guardian

The best recent crime and thriller writing – review roundup

Agatha Christie found And Then There Were None, her story of 10 strangers invited to an island off the Devon coast, her hardest book to write. “I knew better than any critic how difficult it had been,” she wrote in her autobiography. But Christie’s struggles failed to put off future crime writers: from PD James’s The Lighthouse to, more recently, Lucy Foley’s The Guest List, the charms of a closed, dangerous setting, where everyone is a suspect, are just too tempting for mystery novelists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'She's alive?': Mo Farah reveals incredible moment a mystery woman handed him a photo of his Somalian mother and a cassette with a recording of her voice... years after he was illegally trafficked into UK

This is the extraordinary moment Sir Mo Farah learned the truth about his child trafficking ordeal and that his mother was alive after her female friend came to a restaurant where he worked in London and handed him a photo and cassette of her telling him she loved him. Britain's...
WORLD
EW.com

Watch Liza Minnelli dazzle in surprise performance of 'Our Love Is Here to Stay' with Michael Feinstein

She's Liza with a "Z" and she's not about to let anyone forget it. Liza Minnelli dazzled the crowd gathered for Michael Feinstein's special concert at the Arboretum in Los Angeles over the weekend when she joined him for a surprise performance of "Our Love Is Here to Stay." Feinstein is the principal conductor for the Pasadena Pops, though on Saturday he put down the baton and performed the concert devoted to Gershwin. Minnelli, coincidently, is the goddaughter of Ira Gershwin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Risque jokes, sneaky ciggies with Jeremy Clarkson (who admires the 'twinkle in her eye') and a secret love of gnomes: Camilla reveals her innate sense of fun as never before in ITV show - and dresses her Jack Russells for Country Life's 'girls in pearls'

It is a story of childhood vengeance which is yet to be forgotten more than half a century on. As a child, the Duchess of Cornwall, fresh from a row with her younger sister Annabel, stole her teddy bear and buried it under the roses in her grandmother’s garden.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen joins Prince Charles at Windsor Castle to honour nurse who administered the world's first Covid vaccine, joking: 'You're still alive?'

The Queen joked with NHS leaders and healthcare workers today as she hosted a small audience at Windsor Castle to honour Britain's health service with the George Cross. The 96-year-old was joined by Prince Charles as she handed out the medal, second only to the Victoria Cross, and heaped praise on NHS leaders from four countries over the UK's handling of the vaccine roll-out during the pandemic.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

485K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy