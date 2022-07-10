ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Ryan was 'sobbing' as he watched the US Capitol attack unfold, new book says

By Paul LeBlanc
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was "sobbing" as he watched the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol unfold on television, a new book...

Guest
3d ago

I remember when he was the speaker. Reflection can be emotional. Ever wonder how we got here. There was and is now a generation of tribal leaders who are not working for the American people. He should cry. It makes me sad to see what this past and present generation of leaders have done to this Country. Actions do have serious consequences.

Nextbite
3d ago

It made me think we were a third world country. I never dreamt in a million years something like that would happen here.

Chris Dennis
3d ago

The way people talk about political affiliations nowadays sounds like a cult.😳 People use your brains its a muscle if you dont use it you will lose it. Which is why a certain group really is coming unhinged.

Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
