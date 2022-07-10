Paul Ryan was 'sobbing' as he watched the US Capitol attack unfold, new book says
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was "sobbing" as he watched the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol unfold on television, a new book...www.cnn.com
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan was "sobbing" as he watched the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol unfold on television, a new book...www.cnn.com
I remember when he was the speaker. Reflection can be emotional. Ever wonder how we got here. There was and is now a generation of tribal leaders who are not working for the American people. He should cry. It makes me sad to see what this past and present generation of leaders have done to this Country. Actions do have serious consequences.
It made me think we were a third world country. I never dreamt in a million years something like that would happen here.
The way people talk about political affiliations nowadays sounds like a cult.😳 People use your brains its a muscle if you dont use it you will lose it. Which is why a certain group really is coming unhinged.
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 473