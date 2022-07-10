ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Drug and weapon charges for Rochester pair after N. Clinton Ave. arrest

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Troopers with the New York State Police said they arrested two individuals on Saturday in Rochester on drug and weapon charges.

36-year-old Renaldo J. Napier and 30-year-old Dvonte D. Kennedy were stopped by troopers on North Clinton Avenue. During the stop, troopers found a handgun with nine live rounds.

Napier and Kennedy were then arrested and charged with second and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Weapons recovered by New York State Deputies

Napier and Kennedy were taken to Monroe County Jail for arraignment.

