ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

“My Body, My Business” rally in Wheeling

By Baylee Martin
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Li3u5_0gb2DtHz00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

I feel like this is the beginning of the government taking away all of our rights.

Aliana Hawthorne, St. Clairsville

After the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, many people are fearful for the future of their rights here in America.

In Wheeling, a group of protestors have gathered at Lowe’s on Chapline Street to march through the city to make their voices be heard.

People from all over the area met today in support of the My Body – My Business Rally & Protest that made its way through the city of Wheeling today.

Whether it was out of fear of the unknown, or from personal experience—

I have a 13-year-old daughter who is on the spectrum and has intellectual disabilities. If she were to get pregnant, she wouldn’t even be able to comprehend what’s going on with her body, let alone if she was forced to have the baby and I just think that every woman should have that right.

Casey Dye, Williamsport, PA

The organizer of this rally says that their goal is not only to fight for women’s reproductive rights, but to also spread awareness for abortions amongst trans women, victims of sexual abuse, and to show support for minorities.

And the change they are looking for?

If they were actually pro-life, we would have universal healthcare right now and abortion – we wouldn’t even be here right now because that’s healthcare.

Casey Dye, Williamsport, PA

They marched through Wheeling, stopping at places like the Police Department, The Intelligencer, and the Courthouse, to relay their message that they chanted loud and proud.

Police cars did help the protest move through traffic this afternoon, as they began their route at Lowe’s on Chapline Street.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

2022 Leadership WV three-day session held in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — There have been more than a total of 1500 graduates over the span of 31 years and the Leadership West Virginia Class of 2022 joined alumni and others at a reception Wedneday night held in their honor. The Health Plan hosted Wednesday’s event to kick-off the three day event being held […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Volunteer Wheeling reveals Adirondack chairs

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Painted Adirondack chairs adorned the grass at Wheeling’s Waterfront Wednesday event. Volunteer Wheeling members spent their time building and painting 12 chairs to be placed at local parks and pools around Wheeling. The group was organized through Wheeling Heritage and the city to take on a small scale beautification projects in […]
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

New gym opens along Warwood Avenue in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Whether you're looking for a light workout or one that will test your limits, a new gym in Warwood is offering both, while bringing the community together. "Valley Fitness is a hometown gym for everyone to feel comfortable about themselves," Owner/Trainer Cody Mcangues said. Mcangues...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Society
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania kids facility will give you free gas to play

A kids play area will offer some local residents the possibility of a free gas tank for traveling to the facility. The Battlegrounds facility in Munhall, PA is offering free gas if you are traveling over 20 miles to The Battlegrounds. Those traveling to The Battlegrounds will earn $1 for each additional mile towards your […]
MUNHALL, PA
WTRF- 7News

Coalmine causes bridges on West Virginia-Pennsylvania state line to crumble, I-70 intermittent traffic expected for next decade

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Heading to Washington, PA or to The Highlands on I-70, you have probably been stalled right around the West Virginia-Pennsylvania line. “In this area, there would be no construction. It is solely because the mine is going underneath.”  Tony Clark, District 6 Engineer WVDOH The mine, Tunnel Ridge LLC., is […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Intellectual Disabilities#Protest#Politics Federal#The Supreme Court
WTRF- 7News

Retire your faded, worn, or tattered flag in West Virginia

Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Family Services-Upper Ohio Valley are partnering to present the Retire Your Flag drive. Many individuals and businesses have American flags that have become faded, worn, or tattered through repeated use and are no longer suitable for display. Altmeyer Funeral Homes and Crematory offer a way to retire this symbol of our […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

WV teens learn what being an officer is like at West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — At the 27th Annual West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Youth Leadership Academy, around 110 students in 9th through 12th grade from all over the state will stay the week at West Liberty University to participate in events such as a mock crash, mock trials, and CPR certification to graduate at the […]
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WVNS

WVU nursing student delivers baby as EMT

MORGANTOWN, WV (WVNS) – A West Virginia University (WVU) School of Nursing student delivered a surprise baby last month while working as an EMT, which she describes as an ‘unforgettable experience’. Tanner Colley, a WVU School of Nursing student was working as an EMT with Ambulance &...
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Streetscape Project about to go to bid

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the streets are still rough and work is still underway, Mayor Glenn Elliott said progress is being made on the Streetscape Project.  He gave that update during Tuesday’s meeting of the Wheeling Rotary Club.  Mayor Elliott explained the utility and underground work are finished.  Over the last several years the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling YWCA offers help to human trafficking victims

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Human trafficking is something that occurs daily, and it almost always goes unnoticed to the public eye. The Wheeling YWCA is doing their part to combat this issue. They started the Survivors of Trafficking Empowerment Program in 2018 to offer comprehensive services for any victims of human trafficking, that being labor or sex trafficking and it is unfortunately growing to be a larger issue […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

47K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy