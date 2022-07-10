Gardening tips for summertime container combinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego Girls Escaramuza Team- Escaramuza Realeza Charra, won the 2022 Southern California State Championship- Infantil B division. An Escaramuza is a synchronized horse riding team made up of 8 female riders that has deep roots with Mexican tradition. It is the only female event in the Mexican Sport of Charrerria. The riders perform in “Adelita” style dresses and ride side saddle. Everything in their attire is very specific from the boots and spurs to the most important accessory, the sombrero. Both the attire and the routine is judged in the competition. It requires passion, focus, discipline and hundreds of hours of training throughout the year.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO