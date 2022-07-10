ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gardening tips for summertime container combinations

kusi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiger Palafox joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon and Jason Austell at KUSI Studio’s...

www.kusi.com

La Jolla

Home of the Week, 326 Prospect St, La Jolla

• Project 326 Prospect is a newly completed coastal renovation that renders a one-of-a-kind ocean view retreat. • Curated with organic materials and soft textures and high-end, custom finishes. • Dramatic architecture framed by one of the most iconic coastlines in Southern California. • Brought down to the studs and...
HOME & GARDEN
kusi.com

How Chuck Bieler made the San Diego Zoo world famous

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the 1970s, a new era of zoos dawned as the world became aware of the challenges facing wildlife. To help save shrinking habitats and endangered wildlife populations, zoos had to evolve from their role as living museums to centers of conservation. At the forefront...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Sealion storms beach goers in La Jolla Cove

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – It’s the video that’s been viewed millions of times on social media, showing two sea lions storming beach goers in La Jolla Cove. Experts say it’s a reminder to be aware of wildlife, especially during pupping season!. KUSI’s Hunter Sowards was live...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mexican Equestrian Team Realeza Charra are Southern California Champions

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local San Diego Girls Escaramuza Team- Escaramuza Realeza Charra, won the 2022 Southern California State Championship- Infantil B division. An Escaramuza is a synchronized horse riding team made up of 8 female riders that has deep roots with Mexican tradition. It is the only female event in the Mexican Sport of Charrerria. The riders perform in “Adelita” style dresses and ride side saddle. Everything in their attire is very specific from the boots and spurs to the most important accessory, the sombrero. Both the attire and the routine is judged in the competition. It requires passion, focus, discipline and hundreds of hours of training throughout the year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Highlighting local business in Imperial Beach, CA ‘Sea 180 Coastal Tavern’

Sea 180 Coastal Tavern is a must visit in Imperial Beach, CA. The restaurant gives patrons a beautiful view of the coast and they specialize in breakfast, lunch, and dinner! KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with owner, Ken Irvine on Good Morning San Diego and Irvine says, “Business is good but just like everyone, we are having difficulty getting stuff because of supply chain issues.”
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
AFAR

Experience Legendary Glamour at This Timeless Resort

Discover a fabulous world where the past blends seamlessly with the present at the reimagined Hotel del Coronado, a landmark San Diego resort providing the simple luxuries of sun, sea, and time together. Relax and let the ocean breezes, warm weather, and stunning Queen Anne architecture transport you back in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

‘The Old California Theatre Building’ up for sale once again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Another huge setback for a much anticipated redevelopment project in downtown San Diego. “The Old California Theatre Building” is up for sale once again. The current owner decided to sell the property instead of develop it, so the future of that area is up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Aquarium opens exhibit for World’s Smallest Penguins in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Elected leaders and representatives from the Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego cut the ribbon Tuesday on a new exhibit featuring the world’s smallest penguins, with access to the general public beginning Wednesday. The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins...
SAN DIEGO, CA

