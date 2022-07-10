Cuban Exiles in Miami Mark One Year Since Historic Protests

MIAMI— This is the best time for Claribel Vasquez's little juice stand at the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market. Children on summer vacation, thirsty from scampering around the teeming open-air market, buy creamy coconut smoothies, sugar cane juice splashed with kiwi and pineapple drinks infused with ginger.In many ways, these kids are following in her footsteps — the same path walked by generations of immigrant families in South Florida.When Vasquez arrived as a teen to Miami from the Dominican Republic in 1987, she strolled the sprawling booths every Sunday with her aunt, buying vegetables, browsing shoes and snacking on roasted corn....

