ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Missing: Bill Jones, 65, last seen during Minneapolis street festival

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who lives with Alzheimer's disease.

William Dean Jones, 65, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. at the "Open Streets" event on Franklin Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1cAp_0gb2D9DA00
Bill Jones Minneapolis Police

Jones, who answers to the name Bill, is a Native American man who stands 6 feet tall and his thin, gray shoulder-length hair that he wears in a ponytail. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a staff with eagle feathers, and a tattoo on his left forearm of a bear claw with the word "Billy" on it.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black-and-white "Make Voting A Tradition" logo on it. He was also wearing light-blue jeans, a black belt and black shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pT8e_0gb2D9DA00
Minneapolis Police

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, contact Crime Stoppers online, or call them at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

4 hurt in north Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Four people are expected to survive after being shot Wednesday night in north Minneapolis. Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North at about 7:13 p.m. on a report of several gunshots heard in the area. They arrived to find "evidence of gunfire, a rifle, and blood outside of a business."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Four shot outside north Minneapolis gas station

MINNEAPOLIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot Wednesday night outside a gas station in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis Police say the shooting occurred following a fight on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. Officials say all four are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. According to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jay Boughton Murder Trial: Jamal Smith's girlfriend reluctantly testifies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jurors heard more compelling testimony Wednesday in the murder trial of the man accused of killing a youth baseball coach in an alleged road rage attack.Jamal Smith is charged with shooting Jay Boughton on a highway in Plymouth last summer.Among the witnesses Wednesday in the Hennepin County courtroom was the suspect's girlfriend, Rondelle Hardin. She clearly did not want to be there, testifying only because of a subpoena, and telling the court she still talks to Smith every day -- even after the court ordered him not to. Her testimony connected some important dots, including how she's the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

K-9 teams gather in Arden Hills to train on explosive-detection skills

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- Dozens of dogs across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Canada came together on Wednesday to sniff out trouble.More than 30 K-9 teams came to the Arden Hills Army Training Center to earn their National Odor Recognition Testing (NORT) certification.One of those dogs was Eddie, and his partner and handler, Officer Brady Harrison with St. Paul Police Department (SPPD). Eddie had a perfect score going through one of the practice rounds of odor detection testing. The way it works is there are different scents in each paint can, placed in a circle, but at random, there is a "threat...
ARDEN HILLS, MN
KEYC

Police fatally shoot man in Minneapolis apartment standoff

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth road rage murder: Suspect's girlfriend takes stand

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - During the third day of Jamal Smith's murder trial, the jury heard from a key witness and was presented with critical DNA analysis. Rondelle Hardin, Smith's girlfriend, testified in court Wednesday, telling the court she did not want to take the stand and was compelled to do so only after receiving a subpoena.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Minneapolis standoff ends with man shot to death by police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials says police in Minneapolis fatally shot a man, ending an hourslong standoff at an apartment complex that began with a shooting before officers arrived. Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten says authorities negotiated with the man for about six hours before police shot him early Thursday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dean Jones#Minneapolis Police#Crime Stoppers#Native American
CBS Minnesota

Dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a woman stole a dog from a Cub Foods in Uptown on Sunday.The dog, named Rovey, was in the store's entryway around 10:30 p.m. when police said a woman grabbed her, loaded her into a vehicle and left."The owner is desperate for her return," police said.Rovey is about 25 pounds and has black fur with a white spot on her chest. Police say she is very friendly.Police shared a photo of the suspect vehicle on Facebook.The owner tells WCCO he is offering a reward for Rovey's return. Anyone who sees the dog or knows where she is should call 311 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the CrimeStoppers website.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Things didn't add up from the get-go": Fire chief, neighbor of man who started fire to his Brooklyn Center home speak out

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- A Twin Cities fire chief feels justice has been served after a man who claimed vandals started a fire at his home is charged for igniting it himself.  The fire happened at a home off Morgan Avenue in Brooklyn Center in September 2020. Then-homeowner Denis Molla told investigators he was targeted because he had a Trump flag on display.After flames erupted in his driveway and graffiti was sprayed across his garage nearly two years ago, Molla spoke to WCCO with worry in his voice."The first thing for me was my kids, my wife, what's going on?"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Faribault police: Man who pointed gun at officers during standoff in custody

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- An hourslong standoff in Faribault ended early Thursday morning with a 39-year-old man in custody.Faribault police say that the man confronted two other men who were walking along the 400 block of Central Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The two men told police that he pointed a handgun at them while yelling and swearing. The man then went back to his apartment.Rice County deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to speak with the man, but he held a baseball bat and continued to curse before going back inside.According to police, negotiators arrived on scene and heard the man yell "shoot me." Officials say they heard a window break, and then the man pointed a handgun at the officers.Officers then obtained a search warrant and SWAT officers deployed munitions into the apartment. The man dropped his handgun, but refused to comply with officers. Officials say he walked towards his handgun, which is when SWAT officers shot him with less-lethal munitions.The man was taken into custody shortly after 4 a.m.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police respond to Eagan movie theater after firework goes off

EAGAN -- Police say someone lit off a firework inside an Eagan movie theater during a screening Tuesday night, injuring several people.The city's police department was called to Emagine Eagan around 8:25 p.m., inside a theater that was showing the movie "The Black Phone."Police said someone "lit a large firework and tossed it in the theater before leaving." Several people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Maddie Anderson was celebrating her 27th birthday with her boyfriend when the blast went off inside the theater. "I started to hear what sounded like a fuse go off right over my shoulder almost,...
EAGAN, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
ccxmedia.org

Day 2 of Jamal Smith Murder Trial: Judge Orders Boughton Supporters Not to Wear Yellow

In day two of the trial of Jamal Smith, a medical examiner walked through the autopsy of Jay Boughton, the 56-year-old Crystal man who was shot and killed on Highway 169. He also noted there is no way for him as medical examiner to tell where in the car the shooter was located. Judge Nicole Engisch also ordered Boughton supporters not to wear yellow, saying it’s distracting and sends emotional messages to the jury.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Injuries after firework set off in Eagan movie theater

A firework was set off inside the Emagine Movie Theater in Eagan Tuesday night. Police said they received several calls reporting that a firework was going off just before 8:30 p.m. Authorities noted that "several" people were treated for minor injuries and released. An early investigation shows that a suspect...
EAGAN, MN
bulletin-news.com

Woman Killed in Crash, Driver Critically Injured, Were From St. Paul

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, the driver and passenger of the automobile that collided in Linwood Township, killing the passenger and badly wounding the other, were both from St. Paul. Authorities claim that when they attempted to stop suspected shoplifters driving a Kia Sedan on Monday, the...
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 firefighters taken to hospital after house fire along Lyndale Avenue

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Fire Department says that four firefighters have been taken to the hospital Thursday morning.Crew members with the fire department responded to a residential fire at a two-and-a-half-story building on the 2200 block of Lyndale Avenue. The building appears to have been boarded up and vacant, though the fire department said there were reports that people were squatting inside. Investigators say witnesses said they saw several people running from the building.A second alarm was issued for crews battling the fire, which quickly spread to and through the roof.Most of the fire had been extinguished by 9:30 p.m., with crews working on hotspots and flareups thereafter.A search of the building found no people inside.Four firefighters were taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion and exertion, with one of them also looked at for a minor back injury. No other injuries were reported.The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
740thefan.com

Man charged in shooting, mother caught in crossfire

HASTINGS, Minn. – An Apple Valley man is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother Sunday night. Dakota County prosecutors say 25-year-old Billy Pryor is facing one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a pistol without a permit. The criminal complaint...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Jacob Rich, 19, last seen July 8 in Savage

[UPDATE, 7/11/22: Prior Lake police announced Monday afternoon they have found missing 19-year-old Jacob RIch safe in Savage.  What follows is the story as it initially ran earlier on Monday.]PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Prior Lake police are requesting the public's assistance in locating 19-year-old Jacob Rich was last seen in the city of Savage just before 10 a.m. on Saturday.Rich was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, possibly with "Atari" on the front, black shorts and black shoes. He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 200 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Police say Rich is high functioning on the Autism spectrum and does not have his cell phone or personal belonging with him.Camera footage identifies Rich alone, walking away from his vehicle near O'Connell Road and County Road 42 in Savage with an unknown direction of travel.Police ask anyone who has seen Rich or know his whereabouts to call 911 or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-447-9867.
SAVAGE, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
67K+
Followers
22K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy