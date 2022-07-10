Missing: Bill Jones, 65, last seen during Minneapolis street festival

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who lives with Alzheimer's disease.

William Dean Jones, 65, was last seen Sunday at 1 p.m. at the "Open Streets" event on Franklin Avenue.

Jones, who answers to the name Bill, is a Native American man who stands 6 feet tall and his thin, gray shoulder-length hair that he wears in a ponytail. He has a tattoo on his right forearm of a staff with eagle feathers, and a tattoo on his left forearm of a bear claw with the word "Billy" on it.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with a black-and-white "Make Voting A Tradition" logo on it. He was also wearing light-blue jeans, a black belt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911, contact Crime Stoppers online, or call them at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).