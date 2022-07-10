ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CHEVROLET NCS AT ATLANTA 2: Chase Elliott Race Winner Quote and Notes

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Chase Elliott and the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1 team scored their third win of 2022 at his hometown track of Atlanta Motor Speedway. · The win is Elliott’s 16th-career victory in 240 NASCAR Cup Series starts. · Elliott is now the only driver to...

NASCAR: Chase Elliott wasn’t the big winner in Atlanta

Chase Elliott became the first driver to win three races in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, but he wasn’t the biggest winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott earned his first NASCAR Cup Series home race win on Sunday afternoon at Atlanta Motor Speedway, taking the checkered flag to win the Quaker State 400 under caution.
23XI Racing makes surprise hire in Tyler Reddick for 2024

23XI Racing got a jump on the 2024 Cup Series season with the surprising announcement Tuesday that it signed Tyler Reddick to join the NASCAR team owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Reddick, a two-time Xfinity Series champion, is in his third full season driving for Richard Childress Racing. He is coming off his breakthrough first career Cup victor y on July 3 at Road America. The 26-year-old Reddick still has one season left driving for RCR, a potentially awkward situation the team addressed in a tweet when it wrote the “ timing of this announcement could not be any worse.” It seemed a perfect moment to strike for 23XI. The race team fields cars this season for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch and both drivers are signed through the end of next season. Hamlin said he expected 23XI to remain a two-car organization and did not address how Reddick and the other drivers would fit -- though at 43, Busch’s career could be winding down. Both drivers won a race -- Wallace won last season at Talledega; Busch this year at Kansas -- for 23XI.
Christopher Bell’s new pit crew struggles in Atlanta

It was not a good day for Christopher Bell and the No. 20 car Sunday at the Atlanta Motor Speedway as his new pit crew struggled. As some may recall, Joe Gibbs Racing, which owns Bell’s No. 20 car and Bubba Wallace’s No. 23, swapped pit crews before this past weekend’s race. Some of Bell’s pit crew went to Wallace and Bell got some of Wallace’s pit crew. While that might have been good news for Bubba, it appears that his old pit crew failed Bell this time.
Fans Can Drive Their Own Cars Around Auto Club Speedway During Track Laps for Charity Event on Saturday, July 23

Motorists in Southern California can cruise for a cause on Saturday, July 23, on the 2-mile oval at Auto Club Speedway. For a donation of $20, the public can drive on the famed NASCAR track during its annual Track Laps for Charity event, which benefits the Auto Club Speedway Foundation. The Auto Club Speedway Foundation, which was established in 2008 is a 501(c)(3) donor advised fund of The NASCAR Foundation.
Tyler Reddick to join 23XI Racing, depart Richard Childress Racing in 2024

Tyler Reddick joining 23XI Racing starting in 2024 is not a big surprise. That one of NASCAR's top young talents wants to join one of the most well-funded and supported organizations in the Cup Series garage makes sense. But the announcement Tuesday that the 26-year-old Reddick will depart Richard Childress...
Tyler Reddick signs with 23XI Racing in NASCAR Cup Series

Richard Childress Racing says the timing couldn’t be worse. Tyler Reddick recently won his first NASCAR Cup Series race. The win came on July 3 at Road America. Now, Reddick has signed with 23XI Racing in a deal that begins in 2024 as confirmed by 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. Reddick will remain with Richard Childress Racing through the end of the 2023 season.
