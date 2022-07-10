Call of the Night Releases Opening: Watch

Call of the Night has made its anime debut along with the rest of the new releases for the Summer 2022 anime schedule, and that means fans have gotten to see its new opening theme sequence in action! Kotoyama's original manga series has been a quiet hit with Kodansha's Weekly Shonen...
One Piece is now gearing up for the final saga of the long running action manga, and one awesome cosplay is truly tapping into how much has changed with Kaido over the years! When Kaido was first introduced to the series, he was an invincible being that somehow could not die despite his seeming desire to do so. We then got the fullest look at the Emperor of the Seas during the events of the Wano Country arc as Luffy and the others made their way to take down both he and Big Mom during the biggest war of the series to date.
Busisiwe Lurayi, the South African actress best known for her role as Tumi on Netflix's How to Ruin Christmas, has died. In a social media post by her management team at Eye Media Artists, it was revealed that Lurayi was found deceased at her residence on Sunday night. Lurayi was in her mid-30s.
Edens Zero's original series creator has given Rebecca Bluegarden a cool new makeover with some slick new art! Although it wasn't until a couple of years ago that his newest series finally made its official anime adaptation finally made its debut, series creator Hiro Mashima has been inching closer and closer to the original manga release's notable 200th chapter milestone. The Edens Zero crew are in the midst of their toughest fight in the series yet, and Rebecca and the others find themselves struggling more so than ever before. This means it's been kind of a while since the manga has been able to have its more wacky adventures.
One hilarious One-Punch Man cosplay surprises with a creative new spin on Saitama in an unexpected way! When One-Punch Man first hit the scene, the webcomic turned manga (and later anime) really took off with fans thanks to its pretty unique hook. Imagining a hero who ended up training himself to be so strong that all of his fights end with a single punch, the series then became about all of the less strong heroes around Saitama who had been trying their best to keep themselves alive until Saitama hit the scene. In fact, it's still going on to this day in the latest chapters of the manga.
The genre of Isekai is a hot ticket item in the world of anime today, with some big examples that fit the bill being The Rising of the Shield Hero, Overlord, Sword Art Online, and more. Now, one of the biggest series with the weirdest names is set to receive its first movie, as That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has revealed when the movie will hit the big screen in the East with new art and a new poster that brings back some of Isekai's biggest heroes and villains.
People who police women’s bodies for sport have certainly been active over the past few days, as actor Florence Pugh proved when she stepped out at Valentino’s haute couture show in Rome this week wearing a sheer pink dress from the house. On Monday, Pugh took to Instagram...
All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.
It seems that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster of a relationship is back on. The two had been on the outs for a while, hurling public insults back and forth. Blueface claimed Rock wasn't "reliable enough" and Rock said Blueface "can't deal" with her being "attractive." A week ago, however, Rock hinted at the possibility that she and Blueface were getting back together, and seems like she wasn't kidding.
Two Disney+ supernatural heroes are on a collision course in an upcoming Marvel annual. Moon Knight has been defending the passengers of the night at his Midnight Mission in the pages of his own solo series by writer Jed MacKay. This October sees the release of Moon Knight Annual #1, a double-sized issue from Jed MacKay and artist Federico Sabbatini, who has already provided art in select issues of Moon Knight and the Devil's Reign: Moon Knight one-shot. The story reunites Moon Knight and Jack Russell, the Werewolf by Night, who Marc Spector shares a bloody history with.
The title of main antagonist of the Granolah the Survivor Arc has shifted from Granolah himself to the strongest member of the criminal organization known as the Heeters, Gas, and a new preview of Dragon Ball Super's manga gives us a closer look at a suicidal transformation that has arisen from this latest Shonen storyline. With Goku relying on the power of Ultra Instinct and Vegeta receiving a new form via Ultra Ego in this new arc, it would seem that the clock is ticking for Gas himself as his wish to become the strongest being in the universe came with a price.
This weekend, Chris Hemsworth conquered the box office with the debut of Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth has been a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for more than a decade, but he's also gaining a pretty massive following amongst Netflix subscribers as well. Whether they're new originals or previous releases, most new additions that star Hemsworth quickly become hits on the streaming platform. On the heels of Thor: Love and Thunder's opening weekend, another Hemsworth movie was added to Netflix's roster, and it immediately became one of the streamer's most popular movie options.
Bleach is on its way up these days, and we have its big comeback to thank. If you did not know, the series is set to return to television this fall, and that means Ichigo Kurosaki is training harder than ever these days. Not long ago, fans were treated to a new look at the series thanks to a trailer, and now an updated poster for Bleach has dropped too!
One of the most consistently acclaimed and unsettling series on streaming platforms is Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, with a new teaser for Season 5 of the series having been unveiled. Based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, the series debuted at a time when it was considered a dystopic view of the country, only for each passing year to see the storyline more closely mirror real-world events in disturbing ways. You can check out the teaser for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 below before the gripping series makes its return to Hulu on September 14th.
The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh and all related characters entered the public domain, allowing anyone to bring to life any story they'd like with the series, with one of the first and most viral takes on the material being the horror movie Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. The film has earned its first poster, which was unveiled by Dread Central. The new film is far from the first time a seemingly innocuous concept was twisted and reimagined into unsettling ways, but by getting to use the actual Winnie the Pooh franchise, it surely takes the terror to new levels. Stay tuned for details on Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.
Regé-Jean Page is standing with Florence Pugh after she called attention to comments she received after wearing a sheer pink Valentino gown this past week — and he's holding men accountable for speaking up against misogyny. On July 10, Florence Pugh took to Instagram to address the unwarranted...
Netflix has certainly been no stranger to adapting some big names in the video game industry with animated and live-action series of their own, with two of the biggest examples being Castlevania and The Witcher specifically. Now, one of the biggest game adaptations that the streaming service has created is set to return with its third season later this summer and has released a new trailer to give fans a better idea of what challenges the Dragon Knight and his fellow heroes will hit next.
July 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video. The K-pop group shared a preview Thursday of its video for the song "World." The teaser shows the members of Seventeen arrive in a desert, where they are greeted by a billboard reading "Welcome to World."
Click here to read the full article. Vertical Entertainment has picked up North American distribution rights to the action thriller “No Way Out,” directed by Azi Rahman, who is making his feature film debut.
The film turns on a Los Angeles couple embroiled in a passionate relationship fueled by sex, drugs and risk that quickly reaches a boiling point, leading to “drastic and life-altering consequences.” Vertical is planning a day-and-date release of the film on Aug. 12.
“No Way Out” stars Maia Mitchell (“The Last Summer”), Joey Bicicchi (“Tin Soldier”), Guy Burnet (“Oppenheimer”), Ashley Nicole Williams (“Motherland: Fort Salem”), Katelyn Pippy (“9-1-1:...
AMC+ has released a new teaser trailer for Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, which was dropped on Twitter on Wednesday, is only about 30 seconds long, but it gives us a new look at the Louis de Pointe du Lac, the titular vampire being interviewed, played by Jacob Anderson. A previous teaser gave us our first look at Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), but this new teaser has a few more surprises in store for fans of Anne Rice's novel. You can check the teaser out for yourself below.
