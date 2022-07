Chleb Ravenell had no idea what he was in for when he said "yes" to filming Southern Charm, at least when it came to filming with his then-girlfriend, Kathryn Dennis. "When I met Kathryn, I didn't really know her 'character' on the show," Chleb tells ET, referencing Kathryn's explosive behavior that's made for must-see moments over the course of the Bravo hit's eight-season run. While Chleb clarifies that comment by saying Kathryn is who she is, on and off camera, navigating her "intimidating" personality around those cameras was a bit of a shock.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 HOURS AGO