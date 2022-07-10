ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Beach Boys ‘Pet Sounds’ Song That Was Originally Meant for a James Bond Movie but Got Rejected

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Beach Boys appeared in Full House and had “California Dreamin’” featured in Stranger Things. This band intended for one song to appear in a James Bond film, even if the details surrounding the Pet Sounds track are “murky.”

What is important about Beach Boys ‘Pet Sounds’ album?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Wvuy_0gb2CmOL00
American rock and pop group The Beach Boys featuring members Mike Love, Brian Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, and Al Jardine | Michael Putland/Getty Images

These songwriters “get around,” with Beach Boys songs earning Grammy nominations and international recognition. In 1966, the Beach Boys released Pet Sounds. This production was even called a “religious experience” by Brian Wilson, saying that he and Carl Wilson held prayer sessions, asking God to let them bring music to people.

“There wasn’t much time to bask in the success or lack thereof,” Al Jardine, a founding member of The Beach Boys, said during an interview with HuffPost, adding, “It was not received very well at the label.”

Of course, the band earned praise from fans and critics years later, primarily due to tracks “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B,” and “God Only Knows.” It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard chart, with each song earning millions of Spotify plays decades after its release.

Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ song was originally intended for a James Bond movie

The Beach Boys’ title track almost appeared on the soundtrack for You Only Live Twice under a different name — “Run James Run.” According to HuffPost, Wilson confirmed he wrote the Pet Sounds track for the James Bond film. However, what happened between the song’s creation and the movie’s premiere remains unclear.

“They turned it down,” Wilson said, contradicting accounts that he never submitted the track after losing his nerve. According to Al Jardine, the Beach Boys included this song on Pet Sounds to “fill out” the album.

The Beach Boys’ music appeared in television shows and movies (including ‘Stranger Things’)

Several chart-topping artists went on to write music for James Bond movies. Adele recorded “Skyfall,” earning the Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammy Award since its release.

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS wrote “No Time to Die” for the James Bond film of the same title. This track earned Eilish her first Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

As a legendary rock band, the Beach Boys were closely connected to the film/television world. This group appeared on the “Beach Boy Bingo” episode of Full House, with some members of the band returning for later episodes of the sitcom.

Baby Driver featured “Let’s Go Away For Awhile” in its original soundtrack. A new version of “In My Room” appeared in the animated film Happy Feet.

Even in 2022, Beach Boys songs continue to be used in film and television. Their adaptation of “California Dreamin’” was featured in the Netflix original series Stranger Things. Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.

Comments / 2

Related
American Songwriter

The Peculiar Story Behind The Beatles ‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ Album Cover

By 1966, Beatlemania was in full swing. John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were internationally adored for their contributions to music, and they were feeling the weight of that adoration immensely. Together, they had set records for concert attendance and revenue, and ultimately, had to travel by armored car to ensure their safety when en route to different destinations.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Al Jardine
Person
Carl Wilson
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beach Boys#Pet Sounds#Full House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Singer Leaves Band, Citing 'Personal Hardships'

Wormrot founding frontman Arif has left the Singaporean grindcore band, citing "personal hardships" as the cause of his exit. Additionally, the band's manager, Azean Rot, has also parted ways with the band. Arif issued a statement — which was published by Metal Injection — explaining the reason for his and Azean's departure.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp, ’18′: Album Review

Surprise has been one of the sharpest arrows in Jeff Beck's quiver for more than six decades now. From his comings and goings in various ensembles - even the group that bore his name - to stylistic excursions into jazz fusion, Gene Vincent and opera, and collaborations with Jan Hammer, Roger Waters, Kate Bush, Imelda May, Herbie Hancock, Kelly Clarkson and others, the guitar legend keeps us guessing. And he then makes them sound like something that fits as easily as a 12-bar progression. But, really -- who saw this one coming?
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The Psychedelic Meaning Behind “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released “Comfortably Numb,” featured on their eleventh studio album The Wall, in 1979 and again in 1980 as a B-side single to “Hey You.” The six-minute song is one of Pink Floyd’s most well-known, boasting one of the most legendary guitar solos of all time. Along with its legendary solo, the song provides airy and eerie lyrics by Roger Waters.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

30 Years Ago: George Harrison’s ‘Live in Japan’ Celebrates a Brief Return

George Harrison's second concert recording arrived on July 13, 1992, with a career-spanning group of songs. Good thing, because Live in Japan would represent his final tour. Eight of the double album's 19 songs delved back into his time with the Beatles, while the rest touched on every era of Harrison's solo career, from 1970's All Things Must Pass through late-'80s songs like "Cheer Down" off the Lethal Weapon 2 soundtrack.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

139K+
Followers
108K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy