The Beach Boys ‘Pet Sounds’ Song That Was Originally Meant for a James Bond Movie but Got Rejected

The Beach Boys appeared in Full House and had “California Dreamin’” featured in Stranger Things. This band intended for one song to appear in a James Bond film, even if the details surrounding the Pet Sounds track are “murky.”

What is important about Beach Boys ‘Pet Sounds’ album?

American rock and pop group The Beach Boys featuring members Mike Love, Brian Wilson, and Dennis Wilson, Bruce Johnston, Carl Wilson, and Al Jardine | Michael Putland/Getty Images

These songwriters “get around,” with Beach Boys songs earning Grammy nominations and international recognition. In 1966, the Beach Boys released Pet Sounds. This production was even called a “religious experience” by Brian Wilson, saying that he and Carl Wilson held prayer sessions, asking God to let them bring music to people.

“There wasn’t much time to bask in the success or lack thereof,” Al Jardine, a founding member of The Beach Boys, said during an interview with HuffPost, adding, “It was not received very well at the label.”

Of course, the band earned praise from fans and critics years later, primarily due to tracks “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Sloop John B,” and “God Only Knows.” It peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard chart, with each song earning millions of Spotify plays decades after its release.

Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ song was originally intended for a James Bond movie

The Beach Boys’ title track almost appeared on the soundtrack for You Only Live Twice under a different name — “Run James Run.” According to HuffPost, Wilson confirmed he wrote the Pet Sounds track for the James Bond film. However, what happened between the song’s creation and the movie’s premiere remains unclear.

“They turned it down,” Wilson said, contradicting accounts that he never submitted the track after losing his nerve. According to Al Jardine, the Beach Boys included this song on Pet Sounds to “fill out” the album.

The Beach Boys’ music appeared in television shows and movies (including ‘Stranger Things’)

Several chart-topping artists went on to write music for James Bond movies. Adele recorded “Skyfall,” earning the Best Song Written For Visual Media Grammy Award since its release.

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator FINNEAS wrote “No Time to Die” for the James Bond film of the same title. This track earned Eilish her first Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.

As a legendary rock band, the Beach Boys were closely connected to the film/television world. This group appeared on the “Beach Boy Bingo” episode of Full House, with some members of the band returning for later episodes of the sitcom.

Baby Driver featured “Let’s Go Away For Awhile” in its original soundtrack. A new version of “In My Room” appeared in the animated film Happy Feet.

Even in 2022, Beach Boys songs continue to be used in film and television. Their adaptation of “California Dreamin’” was featured in the Netflix original series Stranger Things. Now, music by the Beach Boys is available on most major streaming platforms.