‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: Everything the Duffer Brothers Have Said So Far

By Whitney Danhauer
 3 days ago

Stranger Things Season 4 ended on a bleak note, and as one of Netflix’s most popular shows, fans are already looking ahead to the final season. The pandemic caused an unprecedented wait between seasons 3 and 4, so hopefully, fans won’t have to wait nearly as long this time. Here’s everything the Duffer Brothers have said so far about Stranger Things Season 5 .

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

No filming date set yet for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

As much as we all want to jump right into Stranger Things Season 5 , several months lie ahead of us before that happens. While the Duffers have already mapped out the fifth and final season of the series, they haven’t started writing it.

Matt Duffer told TVLine they hadn’t landed on a start date for filming either, “I’m not sure we’re ready to say yet a start date for shooting. But a lot of it is pretty well mapped out.”

In a separate interview with Collider , Ross Duffer said, “We’re going to take a little vacation in July, and then we’re going to come back. I know that the writer’s room is going to start in that first week of August.”

RELATED: The Duffer Brothers Explain Why ‘Stranger Things’ Will Never Kill Characters Like ‘Game of Thrones’

There will be a time jump in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

The last shot of Stranger Things Season 4 featured the Upside Down slowly creeping into Hawkins, Indiana. Max hadn’t woken up after Eleven revived her from Vecna’s attack, and when Eleven searched her consciousness, she saw no signs of Max. Needless to say, things aren’t looking great for our friends in Hawkins. However, the Duffers think they’ll incorporate a time jump into Stranger Things Season 5 .

Speaking to TVLine, Ross Duffer explained, “I’m sure we will do a time jump. Ideally, we’d have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that.”

However, after seeing the season 4 finale, fans wonder how a time jump might work. The problems in Hawkins seem as though they need immediate attention.

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 will be a continuation of season 4’s story

Thankfully, Stranger Things Season 5 plans to jump right back into the action. Typically, the Duffers take time catching viewers up with the characters but said they plan to do season 5 differently.

The Duffers Brothers told SyFy , “As we move into Season 5, we won’t have to do that. There won’t be a reset from where we finish this season.”

With no reset, the brothers say that also means season 5 won’t include super-sized episodes like the current season. “The only reason we don’t expect to be as long is because typically — or this season, if you look at it, it’s almost a two-hour ramp up before our kids really get drawn into a supernatural mystery. You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they’re struggling with adapting to high school and so forth. Steve’s trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring in the first two episodes,” they explained to The Hollywood Reporter .

As for when fans can expect Stranger Things Season 5 , the creators don’t believe it will take as long this time. They told Variety , “The gap should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can’t imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus.”

Stranger Things Season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Stranger Things 4’ Villain Vecna Went Through Several Makeovers Before Final Look

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

#Stranger Things#The Duffer Brothers#Tvline
