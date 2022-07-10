ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

In Memory: Beverley Hill Windatt, Age 83

By MyRye.com
myrye.com
 3 days ago

Beverley Hill Windatt of Essex, CT, formerly of Rye, NY, passed away peacefully July 2, 2022, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and her beloved dog. Beverley was born in Belleville, Ontario February 18, 1939, to Margaret and Alexander Hill. She...

myrye.com

