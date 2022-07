BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Law enforcement is speaking out about a high speed chase that took a man’s life, and that they say involved drugs. Monday, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on a deadly car accident, saying they’ve been investigating 21-year-old Tyrance Benbow’s drug activity for years. They were in position to catch him and others after a drug deal involving a large amount of cocaine and crack cocaine.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO