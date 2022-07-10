Chalk art competition returns to Vigo County Fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the first time since 2019, the Vigo County Fair hosted its “Chalk it Up,” art contest on Sunday.

Katie Shuckhart was a part of the first contest three years ago and was happy to have the opportunity to interact with hundreds of fairgoers who walked by.

“That’s actually my favorite part, is interacting with everybody and the children asking questions,” she said.

Fairgrounds Manager, Jenny Hamilton, said she was happy to bring the competition back with many other things for the first time since the pandemic.

“This year is really good. We’re just excited to have events every night in the grandstands. The exhibit hall is full,” Hamilton said. “We have over 2,000 projects on the fairgrounds for the [4-H participants] so that’s a huge number for us.”

Shuckhart was in the contest alongside her daughter. She said she enjoyed being able to share a designated time and space to do arts and crafts together.

She said she hopes the contest returns for its third installment next year.

“Hopefully next year they’ll be able to put it on again, and we can see a lot more participation.”

