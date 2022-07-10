ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Chalk art competition returns to Vigo County Fair

By Will Price
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– For the first time since 2019, the Vigo County Fair hosted its “Chalk it Up,” art contest on Sunday.

Katie Shuckhart was a part of the first contest three years ago and was happy to have the opportunity to interact with hundreds of fairgoers who walked by.

“That’s actually my favorite part, is interacting with everybody and the children asking questions,” she said.

Fairgrounds Manager, Jenny Hamilton, said she was happy to bring the competition back with many other things for the first time since the pandemic.

“This year is really good. We’re just excited to have events every night in the grandstands. The exhibit hall is full,” Hamilton said. “We have over 2,000 projects on the fairgrounds for the [4-H participants] so that’s a huge number for us.”

Shuckhart was in the contest alongside her daughter. She said she enjoyed being able to share a designated time and space to do arts and crafts together.

She said she hopes the contest returns for its third installment next year.

“Hopefully next year they’ll be able to put it on again, and we can see a lot more participation.”

MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Robinson: The Woods Event Center

Join us each week as we visit Wabash Valley communities to learn what’s new and exciting. We’ll chat with leaders and businesses, while we Celebrate Summer!. GDL is Celebrating Summer in Robinson, Illinois this week. We visited The Woods Event Center to learn about this beautiful venue located near the Crawford County Forest Preserve and south of the scenic Oak Glen Golf course.
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Casino will be smoke-free due to local ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An ordinance to make Vigo County smoke-free was passed ten years ago, and its impact is still being felt in the community. The Queen of Terre Haute casino will be a smoke-free environment as a result; a unique distinction according to the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation. They have said the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local event raises awareness of mental health

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Mental Health America of West Central Indiana hosted a ‘Kindness Rock Painting’ event at Sullivan City Park on Wednesday. Participants were able to paint a rock in any positive manner that they chose. Nic Ervin was one of a few in attendance who painted a rock. Ervin chose to paint affirming […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IN students improve on tests, trail pre-pandemic marks

VCSC students improve in 9 of 15 test areas in ILEARN assessment INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana students had small improvements in their English and math scores, with standardized test results indicating a tentative bright spot following years of pandemic-disrupted learning. Results for the spring 2022 ILEARN exam released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Improvements coming to Keymark Construction location

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business that’s constructed commercial buildings and residential homes in Terre Haute is now doing some work on its own building. Keymark Construction is in the process of remodeling its Lafayette Avenue location. President Jacob Hellmann said the building will have a better layout, more natural lighting and better […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local agency invites community to learn about fostering a child

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Villages looks to seek out foster families Wednesday, July 13. The foster care agency said there is a need for foster parents in the area, and officials hope an informal foster parent information session will show the community what it looks like to foster a child. From 4 p.m. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

‘Empty The Shelter’ at Greene Co. Humane Society

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — You can give a pet in need a forever home while helping out a local animal shelter. The Greene County Humane Society is taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters event. Now through the end of July the shelter will offer reduced adoption fees. Dogs can be […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox County coal mine to reopen

FREELANDVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Freelandville surface mine is set to reopen “immediately,” according to Sunrise Coal and its parent company, Hallador Energy. Chief accounting officer Todd Davis said the reopening of that mine, as well as another surface mine in Knox County, was driven by the needs for power plants. “The power plants we […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Around IN: Parke County Renaissance

We head to Parke County where one of the area’s most beloved tourist attractions, that’s unfortunately sat idle for years — is being returned to its former glory. Plus — another historic property just up the street — attracting a new kind of tourism.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois residents look forward to a school supply tax cut

PARIS, Ill. (WAWV/WTWO) – Many Illinois residents are looking to find some financial relief as the new school year approaches. As a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, sales tax for clothing, school supplies, and all other back-to-school items will be reduced for a ten-day window. As of August 5 sales tax for items […]
PARIS, IL
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

