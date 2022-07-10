Cardinals star Nolan Arenado named to 7th All-Star game

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Cron was out of the lineup for four of the last five games due to a wrist injury, but he will be back on first base and batting cleanup in Thursday's matinee. Connor Joe will move to left field in place of an idle Sam Hilliard.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO