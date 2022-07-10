Cardinals star Nolan Arenado named to 7th All-Star game

Ben Verlander welcomes Fox Sports writer Pedro Moura to chat about the All-Star Game and the first half of the season. Moura takes us through what he thinks are the 10 biggest surprises to the first half of the 2022 MLB season including the dynamic duo of Nolan Arenado & Paul Goldschmidt, the slow start for Spencer Torkelson and more.
The Colorado Rockies placed left fielder Kris Bryant on the paternity list Monday. Bryant will be away from the club 1-3 days while on the paternity list. The Rockies recalled outfielder Sam Hilliard from Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding roster move. Connor Joe is covering left field in Monday's series opener against left-hander Sean Manaea and the San Diego Padres. C.J. Cron (wrist) is back from a two-game absence to start on first base and bat third.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. The Rockies appear to be giving Blackmon a routine breather in a day game after a night game. Kris Bryant will take over as the designated hitter and No. 3 batter in his return from the paternity list.
Colorado Rockies left fielder/designated hitter Kris Bryant is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. What It Means:. Bryant was on paternity leave for the first three games of the series, but he will be the Rockies' designated hitter...
Wondering who made the cut for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game rosters? Or who made the 2022 Home Run Derby? Here is everything MLB fans need to know to watch the All-Star break, including when and where to watch the action. Where to watch. 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Date –...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard started the last two games, which both came against righties, but the lefty-hitter will be in the dugout for Thursday's matinee against a southpaw. Connor Joe will man left field while C.J. Cron (wrist) returns to first base and cleanup duty.
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (wrist) is in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Cron was out of the lineup for four of the last five games due to a wrist injury, but he will be back on first base and batting cleanup in Thursday's matinee. Connor Joe will move to left field in place of an idle Sam Hilliard.
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. McMahon will grab a seat for the matinee following four straight starts. Garrett Hampson will cover the hot corner while Yonathan Daza makes a start in center field and bats seventh.
DENVER (AP) — José Iglesias drove in a career-high six runs with a homer and two singles, and the Colorado Rockies continued their home domination of San Diego with a 10-6 win over the Padres on Wednesday night. Colorado has won 12 of its last 13 against San...
The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
San Diego Padres (50-38, second in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-49, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-7, 6.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -138, Rockies +117; over/under is 11...
