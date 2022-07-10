ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sevilla are looking to re-sign Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon after he was left out of pre-season tour by Antonio Conte... as LaLiga side prepare to loan Swedish left back Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sevilla are among the clubs showing interest in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

He was one of four senior players left out of Spurs' recent pre-season tour by Antonio Conte, along with Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombole.

The 25-year-old previously played for Sevilla while on loan from Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, winning the Europa League in his time there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uM4wP_0gb2Aw2n00
Sevilla are among the clubs showing interest in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oNMFF_0gb2Aw2n00
He was one of four senior players left out of Spurs' recent pre-season tour by Antonio Conte

Reguilon joined Spurs the following summer and has been a regular ever since, playing 67 games.

He has also begun to break into the Spain side, making six appearances since his debut in 2020.

The arrival of Ivan Perisic is likely to dent the Spaniard's playtime, and may be a factor in his being linked with a move away from North London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbahn_0gb2Aw2n00
Reguilon won the Europa League when he was on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid in 2019-20

Sevilla are in talks to loan Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa and see Reguilon as an upgrade.

The 28-year-old Augustinsson, who has 46 caps for Sweden, will provide cover and competition for Villa's Lucas Digne.

It could be a key move Steven Gerrard's side who find themselves light on depth in the fullback positions after losing Matt Targett to Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zTE1_0gb2Aw2n00
Ludwig Augustinsson could be a shrewd acquisition for Aston Villa after  losing Matt Targett 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

DAN WOOTTON: No wonder we're turning off the woke BBC in our droves when they're using our brilliant football Lionesses to stoke racial divisions, while their own Gary Lineker-topped First XI rich list remains exclusively white

The day-to-day race-baiting at the BBC we're expected to accept as normal is now so out of control it's just got to be called out. This week, the Corporation chose to deride the inspiring success of the England Lionesses because of the skin colour of the team's incredible female footballers.
SOCIETY
SPORTbible

Paris Saint-Germain Owners Have 'Launched Takeover Bid' For La Liga Club

Paris Saint-Germain's owners have reportedly tabled a bid for La Liga side Espanyol. Chinese toy manufacturers Rastar Group have owned the Catalan club since 2016 and helped bring serious interest in the Asian country with the signing of China international We Lei, who was immediately responsible for the club's highest shirt sales.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling will be a 'huge asset' for Chelsea, insists Thomas Tuchel after sealing £50m move from Man City... as the German says the England star's adventurous style of play is 'exactly what we need'

Chelsea's new signing Raheem Sterling will be a huge asset for the London club and the England forward will help shape the team, manager Thomas Tuchel said. Sterling joined Chelsea on a five-year contract from Premier League champions Manchester City on Wednesday in a deal reported to be worth up to £50million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Harry Winks
Person
Giovani Lo Celso
Person
Ludwig Augustinsson
Person
Celso
Person
Lucas Digne
Person
Antonio Conte
Daily Mail

Everton weigh up move for Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin as they line up alternative if they fail in bid to sign Wolves' Morgan Gibbs-White after having a £25m bid rejected

Everton are exploring a move for Chelsea attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin to bolster their squad this summer. The 20-year-old is another option if they fail to beat rivals to Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolves. The Toffees have already had a £25million bid rejected for Gibbs-White, but they remain heavily interested, although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

BBC face battle to keep hold of England home matches highlights as rivals ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all prepare bids to snap up free-to-air rights package from 2025 to 2028

The BBC face a battle to keep hold of the highlights of England's home matches with ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 all preparing bids to snap up the free-to-air rights package from 2025 to 2028. The ECB confirmed on Thursday that they have extended their existing live rights deal...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sevilla#Antionio Conte#Tottenham#Swedish#Spurs#Real Madrid#The Europa League#Spaniard
SPORTbible

Arsenal Eye Spanish Left-Back As Zinchenko Alternative

Arsenal are exploring the prospect of making a move for Anderlecht left-wing-back Sergio Gomez, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Gunners have reportedly entered the running for Manchester City full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in response to missing out on Ajax’s Lisandro Martinez. With Martinez Manchester United-bound, David Ornstein from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rio Ferdinand 'doesn't understand' the criticism Chelsea's £50m winger Raheem Sterling gets as he admits 'it does his head in' because England star delivered at Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand has defended Raheem Sterling following criticism over his £50million switch to Chelsea. The winger became the first signing of the Todd Boehly era on Wednesday afternoon, as the Blues look to bridge the gap to the top two Manchester City and Liverpool. Sterling was a key figure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Does ANYONE want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo? As Chelsea join PSG and Bayern Munich in turning him down, the 37-year-old star is fast running out of options and looks trapped in a loveless marriage with Man United as he slums it in the Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo will feel like the walls are closing in. With Chelsea joining Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain in deciding not to sign the 37-year-old, his prospects of playing Champions League football next season are rapidly fading away. It looks increasingly likely that the Portuguese star will be locked in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Sweden
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Daily Mail

Leicester City and Crystal Palace plot transfer swoop for Levi Colwill as Chelsea plan to offload the 19-year-old this summer... but any move to the Foxes is dependent on Brendan Rodgers selling Jannik Vestergaard first

Leicester City and Crystal Palace have been alerted to the fact Chelsea could sell highly-rated Levi Colwill this window. The 19-year-old was already a loan target for many clubs but with Chelsea pursuing Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Presnel Kimpembe, Colwill's first team pathway looks blocked and he is keen to play regularly after impressing at Huddersfield last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Alexia Putellas: Barcelona midfielder faces year out with ACL injury

Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas faces up to a year out after undergoing knee surgery, her club Barcelona have confirmed. The Ballon d'Or winner, 28, was expected to be one of the stars of Euro 2022 before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training. "Putellas has been successfully operated on...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Juventus 'are set to make Arsenal a HUGE offer to sign defender Gabriel Magalhaes this summer... with £25m, plus the permanent arrival of Adrien Rabiot and a loan deal for Arthur Melo on the table to tempt Gunners chiefs'

Juventus are reportedly lining up a blockbuster offer for Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes as they desperately try to sign the Brazilian. Matthijs de Ligt is expected to leave the Serie A side this summer and head to Bayern Munich, so Massimiliano Allegri is on the hunt for defensive reinforcements. Having...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United kick off pre-season tour of Australia with win over Brisbane Roar as Dan James scores and turns provider for Jesse Marsch's side - after pitch invader threatened to wreak havoc on showpiece friendly

Dan James was the star of the show as the Leeds United star bagged a goal and assist in the Premier League club's 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar, with a pitch invader failing in his pursuit to wreak havoc on the showpiece game. Security were quick to react as a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dean Henderson between the sticks, ex-Liverpool youngster Neco Williams at the back and Brennan Johnson still banging in the goals after snubbing interest from elsewhere... how Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest could line up next season

After ending their 23-year exile from the Premier League by winning the Championship play-off final in May, Nottingham Forest have caught the eye with their busy summer of transfer activity. Steve Cooper has made six new signings so far, spending close to £60million, but Forest's business appears far from over....
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Reece Topley claims England's best EVER figures in ODI cricket of 6-24 as hosts defend 246 by skittling India to win by 100 runs at Lord's and set up mouthwatering series decider at Old Trafford on Sunday

It may not have been by the barest of all margins, as Ian Smith so famously called it, but Jos Buttler will take immense satisfaction from an important victory on Thursday night back at the Lord's ground where England enjoyed their greatest white-ball hour exactly three years ago. This time...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

485K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy