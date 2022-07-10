Sevilla are looking to re-sign Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon after he was left out of pre-season tour by Antonio Conte... as LaLiga side prepare to loan Swedish left back Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa

Sevilla are among the clubs showing interest in Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon.

He was one of four senior players left out of Spurs' recent pre-season tour by Antonio Conte, along with Harry Winks, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombole.

The 25-year-old previously played for Sevilla while on loan from Real Madrid in the 2019/20 season, winning the Europa League in his time there.

Reguilon joined Spurs the following summer and has been a regular ever since, playing 67 games.

He has also begun to break into the Spain side, making six appearances since his debut in 2020.

The arrival of Ivan Perisic is likely to dent the Spaniard's playtime, and may be a factor in his being linked with a move away from North London.

Sevilla are in talks to loan Ludwig Augustinsson to Aston Villa and see Reguilon as an upgrade.

The 28-year-old Augustinsson, who has 46 caps for Sweden, will provide cover and competition for Villa's Lucas Digne.

It could be a key move Steven Gerrard's side who find themselves light on depth in the fullback positions after losing Matt Targett to Newcastle.