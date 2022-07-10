ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Horoscope today, Monday July 11: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QND1f_0gb2AvA400

♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 2

Your Jupiter personal luck quota reaches out to the corners of your life, making this a day to respond to your instincts.

From adding your name to an unlikely love list to going forward for a big change at work, trust yourself to know what could make you a winner.

Coupled up? A celebration is back in the calendar.

PLAY MYSTIC MEG BINGO TO WIN A SHARE OF £19,000

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Feel the Mars effect on your sign and set yourself free.

You have stayed quiet long enough about injustices or maybe inequality over who does what.

Now you put together a much fairer way of dividing up everything from cash to responsibilities.

The luck factor waits near a temporary bus stop.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

With a flash of Mercury genius in your cash zone, you suddenly see the solution to a long-running challenge, or map a profits pathway to cash in on a natural skill.

With your personal Venus presence, you see love in calm and kind new ways . . . but still the “S” undercurrent is sexy and exciting.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

Finally reaching out to that someone who fascinates you can expand your friendship sector in fabulous ways.

Take a deep breath and say what you need to say.

In love terms, too, waiting for a partner to guess your feelings is not as positive as putting them into loving words.

Luck wears a silver star.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

The moon and Neptune make you extra-sensitive, with a set of answers to some deeply personal questions.

At last you can understand why recent events happened they way they did – and can see how to help everyone around you.

Music linked to moonlight provides your luck soundtrack.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Everything at home that matters and maybe brings special memories has extra value as you see the future through others’ talented eyes and appreciate the value of who and what you have already.

Mars fires up your honesty sector and however you might have to adjust, only the total truth will do.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Moon communication gifts and the transformational power of Mercury combine for a special conversation in which you make a key choice about the future.

Jupiter favours collaborations, from choosing prize numbers to teaming up to buy or sell together.

Your instincts will lead you to the right partners.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 22

Your Mars side steps up to fight injustice, especially at work, where you find a more equal way of dividing up the day. In relationships, too, from friendships to family, set out clearly what needs to change so everyone can be equally involved and fairly rewarded.

Passion strikes as a novelty bell rings.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

Love is committed and full of kindness as Venus helps you forgive and forget, moving forward in a bond to the next phase.

If you are single, this could mean going back to a selection of names or faces and letting your heart lead.

A personal moon intensifies plans for a business with your name on it.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

You have the creative fire to push projects forward fast but Mars can also make you a little slapdash, so double-check you have ticked every box.

Spicy food in a unique setting links to luck while a “J” address is coming closer.

With passion impulsive and intense, what a surprising love day this can be!

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

The right address, or maybe housemate, might seem so wrong at first.

Your zodiac lesson for the day is simply to give everything enough time and weigh up every option, not just the obvious ones.

It is tricky to discuss cash between friends or family but better than letting a deep doubt simmer.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Big ambitions have not gone away, even if you have been busy elsewhere. Now you get the chance to look at them again.

This time, you choose the right people to help you make the best moves and feel confidence levels rise.

In love, a peaceful time lies ahead, no matter how stormy things feel right now.

Horoscopes - your latest astrology reading from Mystic Meg

Capricorn - Born between December 22 and January 20, Capricorns have a tendency to be practical, resourceful and patient, as well as dedicated and ambitious.

Aquarius - The free-spirited Aquarius is a water sign born between January 21 and February 18.

Pisces - Pisces is the last star sign in the Zodiac and its symbol is the fish.

Aries - Aries is the first of the 12 Zodiac signs and its symbol is the ram.

Taurus - Taurus is the second Zodiac sign and its symbol is the bull.

Gemini - Gemini is the third Zodiac sign and its symbol is said to depict the twins Castor and Pollox.

Cancer - Cancer is the fourth Zodiac sign and its symbol is the crab.

Leo - Leo is the fifth sign of the Zodiac, falling between July 23 and August 23.

Virgo - Virgo is the sixth sign in the Zodiac calendar and is represented by the maiden, or virgin, symbol.

Libra - Libras are an air sign, and are compatible with Geminis, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio - Ruled by the planet Pluto, Scorpios are the most compatible with Cancer, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius - The symbol of Sagittarius is an archer, and they are most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

Comments / 3

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 17 to 23, 2022

This week has lots of ups and downs. Though it begins in the same kind of dreamy yet productive haze that we felt for much of last week (as the sun and Mercury both connect with imaginative Neptune on the 17th), things quickly get crunchy again. Mercury and the sun both face off with powerful Pluto on the 18th and 19th, pulling all kinds of obsessions and power struggles to the surface. These aspects provoke anxiety and make everything feel heavy. Try not to overthink.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

What is my 7th house?

DO you ever get a feeling of deja vu in your relationship?. You'll be looking into bae's eyes and suddenly think of your ex or even call them by their name? That could be the 7th's house influence. Oh no she didn't... House of relationships. There are 12 houses in...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

What is the purpose of astrology?

Most of us know what our star sign is - and many will regularly read up on the impact this has on our lives. But why is it a good idea to know this, and how can knowing your sign help you in your day-to-day life?. What is the purpose...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Mars#Fish#Water Sign#Taurus#Mercury
TODAY.com

July's full moon in Capricorn offers a push toward personal growth

Astrologically speaking, July's stars may bring a confidence boost — and July's full moon may bring a reckoning. July 13’s full moon in Capricorn occurs at 2:37 p.m. ET. This lunation is the year’s third of four supermoons in a row — and July’s will be the biggest and brightest yet, per Space.com. Supermoons occur when the moon is closer to the earth in its orbit, resulting in the moon actually appearing larger to us earthlings.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Means Business, Because It’s Time To Take Your Goals Seriously

Click here to read the full article. While it’s natural to want to keep the party going as the summer heats up, but your horoscope for the week of July 11 to July 17 may have other plans! As this week begins, the moon—ruler of your subconscious—will call on you to use some emotional maturity, especially when balancing work and play. And according to gravity, what goes up must come down! You’re experiencing this pressure on a cosmic level, starting on Monday as the moon forms a sextile with responsible and time-managing Saturn. Luckily, you have time for both business...
LIFESTYLE
creators.com

Air Sign Trine

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Looking too hard for a reward prevents people from experiencing the reward that is the work itself, or the present moment. Spontaneity is your strength. You will be fearless in your pursuit of experience. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You're a dreamer, and yet you are realistic...
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Elite Daily Newsletter: July 11, 2022

A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on July 11, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Uh, There Is A LOT Going On With This Week’s Horoscope. There are some weeks that are calm...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
HOLAUSA

What’s your sign according to the Aztec Zodiac?

Everyone loves talking about astrology. When we talk about Horoscopes we are usually talking about the astrology that originated in Mesopotamia (c. 3rd-millennium bc) and spread to India, before it developed its Western form in Greek civilization during the Hellenistic period, per Britannica. But the Aztecs, one of...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Thursday, 7/14/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Wait to hear back from the other party before proceeding. Assuming the worst could lead to manifesting it. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): The allure of status symbols is especially strong. Make sure that your eyes aren't bigger than your pocketbook. GEMINI. (May...
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Tarot For Beginners: What Each Minor Arcana Card Means

Starting off your spiritual journey can be an exciting yet overwhelming endeavor. Whether you choose to dive head first into this lifestyle or keep it simple with things like crystals and meditation, it can be challenging to figure out what best fits you. One of these spiritual practices is tarot, which can be intimidating for those new to the metaphysical world — there are a whopping 78 cards in a traditional deck after all! Although this amount might seem insurmountable at first, with enough memorization and practice, you'll eventually get the hang of what each tarot card means.
ASTRONOMY
purewow.com

What Do Empty Houses in Your Birth Chart Mean? (P.S. It Can Actually Be a Good Thing)

So you’ve officially caught the astrology bug. You’ve mastered your Big Three (sun, moon and rising signs), and are now ready to graduate to some more advanced topics—like houses! You’re learning that the tenth house is where you find information about your career, and the seventh house is where you find all the juicy stuff about relationships. But pulling up your chart, you discover that both your tenth house and seventh house are empty. You might worry that this means that you’re destined to never have a career or a romantic partner. (And trust me, this is what I worried about myself when I was first learning astrology, and saw that both of those houses were empty in my own chart!) But this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Let’s break down what empty houses in your chart actually mean.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Full Moon Horoscopes: The July 2022 Full Moon Will Give You A Major Reality Check

Click here to read the full article. Astrology may be considered an ancient practice to some, but looking to the stars for validation happens to be a way of life for many of us. If you can feel tensions rising, it’s because your full moon horoscope is about to bring a serious dose of enlightenment! Shedding light on emotional themes that stretch from your soul mission to the very foundation on which you’ve built your life, this full moon will only inspire you to keep working harder toward your goals. When it comes to astrology, the moon’s mysterious rhythms go hand-in-hand...
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

What Your July Horoscope Means for Your Travel Life

July is a month where the lights of our solar system, our sun and moon, shine brightest. In the northern hemisphere, it’s summertime–the brightest season of the year, marked by the days being longer and nights shorter. The sovereign, illuminating power of the luminaries (sun and moon) become the central focus. We start out in Cancer season, ruled by the silvery protective moon, and end the month in Leo season, ruled by the golden, central figure of our solar system, the sun.
TRAVEL
ohmymag.co.uk

These are the 3 most headstrong zodiac signs

Among the twelve signs of the zodiac, these 3 have much stronger character than the others. Endowed with a strong temperament, nothing seems to be able to stop them. These signs are real go-getters who generally succeed in everything they undertake. Are you one of them?. Aries. With energy to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because your Scorpio summer 2022 horoscope will be a journey to remember. The summer solstice takes place on June 21, which is also when the sun enters Cancer, causing your inner compass to shift as you embrace new experiences! And although this shift could very well revolve around your educational studies, or simply an exotic vacation abroad, Venus’ shift into your eighth house of intimacy on June 22 could leave you crushing on someone who feels far away from you. Nevertheless, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will present you...
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
594K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy