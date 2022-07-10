ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant?

By XXL Staff
 3 days ago
On Saturday (July 9), while in London, Nicki Minaj jumped on her Instagram Live to have a late-night chat session (it was past 1:30 a.m. London time) with her Barbz and debunk the rumors that she is pregnant. As Nicki was reading some of her viewers’ questions, her eyes lit up...

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

