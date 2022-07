KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — Lelia Eloise Hott, 87, of Virginia Street, Keyser, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022 at her home. Born on August 6, 1934 in Keyser, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Leota Pauline (Cavanaugh) Boyce. She was also preceded in death by her husband Blaine T. Hott Sr., who passed away on July 4, 2002; a grandson, Jim-Bo Hott; a brother, Donald Boyce; and sisters Kay Chapman, Gay Ayers, and Debbie Sue Burnkenhoeffer.

KEYSER, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO